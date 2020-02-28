Pratt and Schwarzenegger are Hoping to Have a Child Soon

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married last spring and the couple could not be happier. Schwarzenegger (30), was a little anxious that her dog Maverick will not bond with Pratt since her beloved pet plays a big role in her family, but it turned out that she had nothing to be worried about. They got along just fine.

Recently Pratt opened up about married life: “She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom”. Schwarzenegger is the eldest child of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

The couple is hoping that they will have a child together soon and in a meanwhile they enjoy spending time with Chris’ son Jack from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.

Chris is currently doing interviews to promote his new film from Pixar, “Onward”. He revealed that the crew on these press tours dubbed him “Yard Sale” because he is such a “scatterbrain”.