5 Ways To Practice Golf At Home – 2020 Guide

If you’re a golfer, you’ve probably already heard the famous quote from the legendary Gay Brewer: “Golf is a game you can never get too good at. You can improve, but you can never get to where you master the game.”

So yes, practice is key when it comes to golfing. A true golfer never stops perfecting his craft, and if you have passion for golf, you probably feel the need to get out on the court and start playing. Still, with the 2020 COVID pandemic our choice of sporting activities is pretty limited. It could be risky and many medical professionals will advise you against it. So, what should you do? You should practice at home, of course.

In this article, we will help you learn how to practice and improve your golfing skills in the comfort of your home.

So, without further ado, let’s get to it!

Exercise

Many people ignore this aspect of golfing, but staying fit and active is extremely important. Just because golf does not require you to run around a lot, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need exercise to be better at it. Golf requires muscle strength, and it requires you to have a steady hand and a good balance. All of this is improved only by the right type of exercise and you shouldn’t neglect it.

It’s easy to find the right exercises online, just remember, you don’t really need to do exercises like cardio, some yoga and stretching could be enough to get you started. Keep it up every day for the best results.

This is not only good for improving your golfing skills but it’s extremely important for your general health as well. Exercising for only 30 minutes a day is connected with many health benefits such as the reduced risk of heart disease, sleep improvement, and many more.

Start with fundamentals

No matter how good you think you are at golf, practicing the basics is the key to skill improvement in any sport. Every professional athlete will tell you this, so never neglect your fundamentals.

Your posture and your grip are the two main things to practice if you want to get better at golf. If you have a large mirror inside of your house, just get your golf club and analyze your grip and posture. Make sure your hands are exactly where they need to be and don’t slouch.

Watch and analyze how professional golf players do it and try to mimic it in front of the mirror. No matter how good you are, there is always room for improvement, and we guarantee you’ll find something to fix while you’re practicing. Sometimes we make the same mistake unconsciously, and if you don’t practice your fundamentals then you could end up developing a bad habit that could negatively impact your golfing skills.

Swing Drills and putting

You can practice your swing at home, just make sure you have enough space to do it effectively. You should use a mirror for this type of exercise as well. Do it slowly and analyze your movement so you can make improvements where needed. Try practicing in front of a mirror to check your positions because a proper position is the most important thing when it comes to improving your swing. You can also buy a swing trainer since it’s proven to be extremely helpful in swing practice.

You can practice putting on your carpet too, or if you don’t have a carpet, you can invest in a cutting mat. There are tons of useful exercises like balancing an object on one golf ball, and then practicing putting the other as close as possible without knocking the object off.

If you have a backyard, investing in a golfing net like those at lesmartgolf.com is the best way to practice golf at home. It’s the closest you can get to the golfing experience without having to go to a golf court.

Watch more golf

As silly as it might sound, watching golf on TV can actually be a good way to practice as well! You could pick up some tricks while analyzing the professionals, and looking at people as they play could motivate you to practice even harder.

Even thinking about golf could be helpful! Many professional golf players meditate and use visualization techniques to improve their golfing skills. As Tommy Bolt once famously said: “The mind messes up more shots than the body.” So don’t neglect the mental side of golf! Every sport requires mental strength and golf is no different.

Other than that, you should research and read about golf more, watch online tutorials, and maybe even buy some magazines. It’s not only going to fuel your passion for golfing but it’s going to improve your knowledge and skills.

Stay consistent

Making your practice session an everyday routine is of utmost importance. Only one practice session won’t make much difference, but doing a little every day will help you improve in a major way. If you feel like you’re losing motivation and focus try to slow down a little until the practice becomes a habit.

It’s easy to give up, but having a real passion for the sport will keep you going. This is why you should invest in your passion, buy the necessary equipment, and make an effort to keep on practicing.

After some time, when you’re finally back at the golf court, you’ll see incredible improvement. Practice makes perfect, and being consistent when practicing is key to succeeding in any sport including golf. Read motivational golfing stories, and do everything to stay passionate and motivated.

Conclusion

Practicing golf at home is incredibly easy nowadays. You can invest in equipment such as putting mats, golf practice nets, swing trainers, and much more. Even if you can’t afford to invest in such things right now, you can still practice at home using nothing but the mirror and your body.

The most important thing is to stay motivated and practice every day. As long as you keep on practicing, you’ll also keep on improving. No matter how good you are, without enough practice, you won’t be able to unlock your full potential and reach your goals.