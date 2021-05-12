Most Powerful Celebrities in Bollywood 2021

What does the word Bollywood associate you with? We all have heard of the Indian film industry whose popularity is constantly growing as time goes on. If you thought that the well-known Hollywood industry is one with the most produced movies, you are wrong. It’s estimated that each Bollywood actor makes an average of 5-10 movies a year. This brings us to the incredible fact that this movie industry makes close to 600 movies during the year. What a number!

According to critics, Bollywood is the place where the most exciting love stories are created. The plot in the films is always full of tension, emotion, with elements of music and dance, and the story lasts an average of 3 hours. As the second most popular film industry in the world, Bollywood also has many celebrities that are worthy of attention every year. Indian actors are highly regarded in the film world for their professionalism and performance. When we talk about their popularity, we inevitably have to mention the million-dollar figures that actors in Bollywood films earn. If you were interested in which celebrities are most powerful in Bollywood 2021, here are some of them:

Shah Rukh Khan

This highly esteemed actor and producer has started his career in the 1980s. He made his film debut with “Deewan”, after which his fame spread to all of Asia. He has won even 14 Filmfare Awards. He was nominated 226 times for Bollywood Awards, winning 207 of them. Because of his popular 1999 Hindi film “Baadshah”, he’s now known as “King of Bollywood” or “King Khan”.

He is also known for his achievements in TV series, as well as for his job for raising the awareness about the education of children. He’s currently a travel ambassador in Dubai. According to Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors in the world, SRK ranks even 10th place. In 2021, this is considered to be the most gainful actor with a net worth of $ 600 million.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan better-known as the “Big B”, is one of the most respected personalities throughout India. He started his acting career back in 1969. His first steps in the movie industry were as a voice narrator, and not long after that he got the role in the love movie “Saat Hindustani”. It’s considered that he has cast as voice narrator in more than 20 films. He is also famous as the actor who has played double roles the most times.

How dedicated he is to his work is told by the fact that at the beginning of his career he had a dangerous experience during the filming of “Coolie”, where he met his death. He has won many Filmfare Awards as well as 4 National Awards. Its net worth is estimated at an incredible $ 400 million.

Hritik Roshan

This famous Hindi actor is known to all of us because of his incredible acting talent. Also, for many women, Hritik is a dreamy man. In Bollywood, he holds first place as the most handsome actor. With the help of wikijay, we came to one fun fact: it’s believed that he has received over 30,000 marriage proposals from his fans on St Valentine’s day. Due to his skills and talent, he’s still keeping the highest place in popularity for the last 15 years.

His start was quite successful. His first appearance in 2000 in the movie “Naar Pyaar Hai” earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Best Man’s Role. His popularity is also noticeable by the fact that he is one of the 5 Bollywood stars who received a wax figure at Madame Tussauds ’Museum. He’s an actor whose net worth is 371 million dollars.

Akshay Kumar

The most popular Indian personality, and we’re not just talking about India, is certainly Akshay Kumar. He lived for a long time in Canada but returned to his beloved India deciding to continue his work there. Akshay is an actor, producer, TV person. The success of over 100 films speaks of his success. His first role was in the 1987 film “Aaj”. He proved himself as a stuntman which brought him the prestige and praise of many Indian critics.

He also launched one of India’s most-watched TV reality shows “Dare 2 Dance”. He has won several awards for his work, such as the State Film Award and the Filmfare Award. The fact that he is one of the few Bollywood actors who found himself on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid and took 52nd place also tells us that he is widely known. With earnings of about $ 273 million, Akshay Kumar can be proud of his achievements in the Bollywood world.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is a super-talented Indian actor, director, and producer. His fame is lasting for over 30 years, not only in India but beyond. He is highly esteemed in China where he has many followers. His films are very instructive and touching. His movies bring social issues that are important for Indian society, and through this important topic he draws entertaining motives and content. For his talent and work he has won many awards such as Filmfare, National Film Awards and AACTA Award. His popularity is reflected in the fact that Newsweek rated him as the biggest movie star! His net worth as an actor and producer is estimated at $ 205 million. His fame has led him to cooperate with many world industries such as Coca-Cola, Toyota, Samsung, Titanium Watches, etc.

Bollywood is a place of many acting talents and great production achievements. If you have not seen a film of this type so far, we advise you to do so as soon as possible. Bombay films strive to maintain the tradition and values that Indian culture carries with it. The conflict of tradition and the modern world will open many topics and leave you breathless. The production, the acting couples, the unexpected events and plots are so unique that you could not see them in some other film realizations before.

Bollywood couldn’t be what it certainly is today without talented actors and directors whose popularity reaches world fame. In this article, we have given you just some of the most popular, but there are undoubtedly many more. If we look at their earnings, we will understand how much this film industry is investing in their talents and how popular it’s in the world.