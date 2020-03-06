Post Malone Is Rolling On Stage Blurting Out Lyrics

A few recent videos captured at a Post Malone concert are going viral showing the world-famous performer in the middle of his emotive hit “I Fall Apart,” seemingly losing his footing and rolling around on stage while blurting out the lyrics.

The video shows Malone singing to the crowd on his knees before he clumsily stumbles and continues singing while laying on his side. Post Malone is an avid beer drinker, and some are pointing to his alcohol consumption for the behavior in this video. Either way, it looks bad and hopefully Posty will get some help soon.