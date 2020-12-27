5 Most Common Post Divorce Legal Issues and How to Deal With Them – 2020 Guide

Divorce is a very arduous and stressful process. Especially when it comes to a couple with children, then things get even more complicated. However, to make matters even more difficult, some additional problems arise. This applies to a number of issues that arise after divorce. So when you think it’s all over, don’t relax right away. Maybe it’s not the end yet.

In order not to have unpleasant surprises after the divorce, it is important to be ready for everything. When we say that, we mean specifically some problems that may arise due to some frequent questions that arise after the end of this stressful process. It is important that you are sufficiently informed about this to be able to resolve them. That is why it is best to face them as soon as possible, and we will help you with that. If you want to avoid them and prepare as best you can, read a few questions we have singled out for you.

Alimony

This is one of the first questions to be asked. So, whether you have children or not, it is possible that you will encounter this immediately. There is a big difference between supporting a spouse and supporting a child. For example, when it comes to child support, there is a certain limitation. After reaching the age of majority, the child changes the conditions of support, that is where the matter ends. Prior to that, this decision is subject to change by the court.

On the other hand, spousal support is not mandatory and there is a way to cancel or incorporate this requirement. This means that there may be more scenarios here depending on what you want to achieve. If you, as a spouse, reach a settlement, it must contain a provision confirming that this agreement is subject to change. The judge later determines the conditions and changes in the future. It also depends on whether you are a paying spouse or a spouse. If you are the one who pays, you must know that this agreement can be changed if your work situation changes as well.

Guardianship

As we have already said, the whole process can be prolonged and further complicated when children are involved in all this. What can happen to you after the process is complete are custody changes. The court will make a decision on guardianship if there have been some changes after the divorce when it comes to the behavior towards the child and the general living conditions of the child with the parents. The court will then assess how the life of each guardian affects the children and make a final decision accordingly.

There are several situations in which change can occur. For example, if there was a physical transfer of a parent with a child. This does not mean that the guardianship automatically changes, but this relocation is considered by the court and a decision is made that is exclusively in the interest of the child and his future. So, anything that has a negative impact on a child can cause drastic changes. In addition, there is a situation in which the parent does not want to respect the conditions of guardianship or endanger the child in any other way.

Expenses related to the child

In addition to alimony, both parents are obliged to participate together in all additional costs related to the child. For example, this refers to medical costs that are certainly primary. They should share equally the costs incurred in that case. However, when parents refuse to do this or forget to keep track of such expenses, problems arise. Then financial disputes start which become very hard for everyone.

Property

There are only two ways to divorce. The first way is a consensual divorce for which it is necessary for the spouses to agree on all issues relevant to the divorce, and the second way is a divorce by lawsuit if the spouses cannot agree on the divorce or on the most important issues.

However, don’t get upset right away and think that your spouse will take everything from you. It is not a solution and can lead you to some bigger problems. Regardless of the fact that there is a list on the other party’s paper with all the property you own, it can only be the work of a greedy lawyer. It is important that you have a good lawyer on your side who will introduce you to all legal events and get the best out of it all.

This process contains several stages, and a real expert will approach each of them professionally. So, whatever is asked of you does not necessarily mean that it will be taken. Anyway, we contacted lawyers at matrimonialhome.com and requested additional info regarding this topic. They told us property division can be one of the most complex aspects of divorce. So you should have lawyer and that should be one who is expert in that field, otherwise you can end up without your property.

Health insurance

After a divorce, you can often hear a question about this. So, it’s about how long you can actually stay on your spouse’s health insurance. It is important that you know all about this. This means that after the divorce, you break off the connection with your spouse’s insurance. Of course, the whole thing is not interrupted immediately after the signing, but some insurances allow a connection for the next few months. This depends on the insurance conditions that your spouse has agreed to.

Conclusion

Although divorce can take a lot of energy, it is important to stay objective and aware of some things. In the first place, it is your benefit or achievement that should be your ultimate goal. So, don’t let various barricades prevent you from doing that. In order to arm yourself in the fight against difficulties after the procedure is over, do not delete the number of divorce lawyers. Be prepared for some questions and deal with your lawyer in the best possible way.