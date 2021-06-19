8 Effective Post-Corona Event Organizing Tips

The pandemic has left us all with a bad taste in our mouths. However, hope is just around the corner, as many people are either getting vaccinated or developing antibodies naturally by going through the disease.

Despite this, there will still be many people who will probably feel reluctant to go back to the old ways without some protective measures.

And even if these people weren’t panicked, it’s still a good idea to take some practical measures when organizing events in this post-pandemic world. Let’s go through a few tips together to see how we can all contribute to safer gatherings in the future.

1. Stay Up to Date Regarding Rules and Regulations

The simplest way to avoid causing trouble and staying away from hefty fines is to always research the newest conditions by which you have to abide to organize an event in your area.

Make sure to collaborate with your local authorities when or if necessary. Always comply with their rules and regulations to ensure effective operations. But, of course, this point is almost a given. Let’s move forward to things that may not be so obvious at first.

2. Go Hybrid

Depending on the type of event, it might be a good idea to forego the traditional boundaries altogether. Why have a completely offline or online event when you can have the best of both worlds?

Many theater plays, for example, have opted to fill out half the seats of the room they’re playing in and sell the rest of the tickets for online viewing at a slightly lower price. The result? Some plays have seen a significantly bigger revenue when doing such an experiment. Who knows? Maybe this tactic will prove profitable for your event as well.

3. Get Creative With Your Ad Campaigns

Since it’s harder and harder to convince more people to come to physical events with absolute trust in the safety you offer, perhaps a solid ad campaign might shift their opinion a little.

Quality is just as important as quantity, so don’t neglect it. Create as many ads as you can without feeling burned out. If you have an idea that can attract large crowds without sacrificing safety guidelines, then go for it.

4. Go For Contactless Methods

If you can afford it, give your participants contactless bracelets at the event. These offer plenty of advantages, from letting people top up their digital wallets by using their smartphones, and much more.

Many big festivals in Europe have started using this method during the past decade, and it has proven highly successful. Who would have thought that after a pandemic, those tiny bracelets could have the potential to save a life?

5. Get Insured

While we love to talk about going back to normal, the truth is that we’re far away from it – especially from the viewpoint of authorities. It’s now more important than ever to get insurance for your event, especially cancelation insurance so that you won’t lose all your investment in case you can’t hold your event anymore.

Partners like Eventsured and others can help you out effectively with such issues. Of course, we recommend doing your own research and seek out an insurer who covers exactly what you need for as little money as possible. That can differ immensely from one area of operations to another. And, sometimes, it might even differ from county to county or even city to city.

6. Let Data Lead Your Decisions

You might be tempted to go with your gut instincts when organizing events after the pandemic is over. However, we would like to advise against that. You see, science isn’t settled in stone. Data can change at a whim, and it’s important to take it into account.

Data analysis can make or break your event. You need to take it as seriously as never before. Don’t just glance over analytics. Instead, take that data, put it into context, and try to figure out what went right and what went wrong when others in your field have organized events in a pandemic context.

7. Practice Curated Networking

Not long ago, networking events were all the hype. People would come to specifically targeted gatherings to meet people who had something in common with them. It didn’t matter if it was about having the same job or practicing a shared hobby. If it had “networking” in the title, most of the time it would have been an instant success.

You can use technology to target specific individuals on multiple fronts, not just a single common one. This way, you can create a curated list of networking enthusiasts who will be tempted to join your event. And you’ll also allow them the opportunity to meet people who are much more like-minded than they would find at regular networking events.

8. Use Mobile Apps to Allow Participants to Order Food From a Distance

If you have the possibility to develop a personalized app for your event, then do it. Just make sure to add truly useful features, not just eye-catching designs and face-value info.

Your event-specific app should give participants the ability to reserve seating according to new rules and to do plenty of other things without having to wait in long lines. Ordering food is one major problem when it comes to festivals and conferences alike.

By facilitating a delivery-style of food service, you’ll be avoiding those long lines and you’ll greatly reduce the risk of infection. It’s as simple as that thanks to new technological advancements.

Post-Pandemic Thoughts

Yes, we miss social gatherings, festivals, parties, and concerts just as much as you do. However, the danger is far from over, so we need to still be cautious until the appropriate medical authorities can give everyone the full go-ahead to go back to our regular lives.

Aside from that, we’re curious to hear your thoughts regarding how events might be organized in this post-pandemic world. Are you looking forward to smaller but safer events or do you want to go full-blown Tomorrowland by the end of the year? Leave us a comment with your opinion down below.