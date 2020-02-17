Portrait Photography Editing in 2020

In a modern world where the internet is used as the main marketing tool, it is very important to attach photographs of the things that you are trying to promote, and here’s why. A long time ago when online shopping and social media were unavailable, people could visit their local store and take a look at a certain item before they purchase it. If they ended up not liking it, they would simply walk away.

These days, people shop online about eighty percent of the time, and when they are about to spend their money on a certain product, they want to see how it looks beforehand. The person selling the product, or the company owner, is required to attach photos of whatever it is that they are trying to sell, to give the buyers a clear image of what they are getting for their money.

This is where photography editing can change up the entire game, and we are about to explain to you how.

What is Photography Editing?

Even though the term is pretty self-explanatory, some people are still unaware of the things that can be done with image-editing software. Nowadays, this is mostly used for social media, but we’ll get to that a little bit later.

Let’s say that you have an idea about a certain dress that you want to sell, but you are not sure if people will like it or not, especially in different colors and prints. Instead of making one of each color, you can simply image-edit the dress and post the pictures online, creating a poll in which your fans can vote for the version they like the most. Of course, this is a very basic example of editing, but it’s more than enough to understand that it can be very, very useful.

Portrait Photography Editing

This is where things get interesting. People on social media post a lot of pictures of themselves, especially influencers, and we as the average consumers look at the picture and immediately think that it’s an accurate representation of that person’s life.

What we don’t know is that behind that photograph there are many hours of editing and digital corrections that were done to make the final product look perfect. If you want to view a couple of great examples, you can check out Background Remove.

Sometimes people want to completely change the background of the picture to make it more exciting, and it is quite possible to do that if you are skilled in image-editing. If you are not, you can always hire a professional to do it for you.

An amazing example of something like this is when people edit their wedding photos to make them seem like they were taken somewhere else, usually at a very exotic location. You can turn the average photo that was taken into your backyard to look like it was taken on coast at the Bali Island.

What else can be Edited?

Backgrounds are not the only thing that can be edited on portrait photography. A lot of people want to look beautiful on a picture because pictures usually serve as reminders of a certain time, so who doesn’t like to look great on them? Unfortunately, sometimes life gets in the way and we simply look tired or our face is not as clean as we would like it to be for the picture, so what now? Once again, image-editing solves the issue.

This process is called “beautifying” and it involves a skilled image-editor utilizing all of their knowledge in practice to make the person on the portrait photography look better. Anything from skin-smoothening to removing unwanted things on the person’s face and whitening teeth is considered a part of the beautifying process, and the truth is, every celebrity on the internet is doing it.

People who live off their beauty cannot afford to have even one imperfection on their body when posting pictures that will remain forever stored on someone’s computer, and this is why this process is so famous.

Changing Clothes

Let’s say that you want to purchase a pair of shoes but you are not sure how they are going to look like. Or, for some reason, you want to have a picture with those shoes without actually buying them. Well, with portrait-photography editing, everything is possible.

You will be able to change the appearance of all your clothes and even cover your already existing shoes with another pair, making people think that you own those. This is a bit more complicated form of editing, but with enough skill and patience, it can be done quite easily.

Adding New People

This method is mostly used for fun when a person wants to have a picture with a celebrity that they’ve never met, but once again, if the editor is skilled enough, the final result can be very realistic and fun to look at. You can make an entire family photo of people that weren’t together, but you can make them look like they were.

Adding each member separately on a given scenery, and then fiddling around with the shadows and all that can give you a very realistic result. Besides, nowadays there are very sophisticated image-editing programs that combine multiple photos in one to get the most realistic result. Who wouldn’t like a selfie with the president of the United States?

Regular Background Removal

For official documents, such as ID’s and passports, you need photographs that are taken behind a white wall or any “blank” background without distractions. Let’s say that you have a cool photo of yourself where you adore the way you look, but you can’t use it for an official document or a website such as LinkedIn, simply because it is taken at a park.

Well, with enough skill and practice, you will be able to remove the background of the picture and make it look like a very official photo with a white background. It’s pretty useful if you ask us, and it is not even difficult to do it. All you need is to learn a bit of image masking and color correction and you are good to go.