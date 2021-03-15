What are Some of the Most Popular Dance Types in 2021

There are hundreds of different styles of dance and each one has its own set of music, style, and skills. Many dancers start by taking a lot of different dance classes, learning the basics of a bunch of types of dance before specializing in just one as they get older and more experienced. If you are interested in taking up dancing, we have made a list of some of the most popular dance styles.

Ballet

Ballet is usually referred to as the backbone of all dancing. The fundamentals used in ballet are usually used in all of the other dance styles. There are three main classifications of ballet. Neoclassical ballet, contemporary ballet and classical ballet. Ballet is a style of dance that is often used to tell a story. Ballet requires an enormous amount of dedication and diligence to be perfect, relies heavily on technique and skill. Ballet dancers usually wear pointe shoes or slippers and are typically danced to classical music.

Contemporary

This style of dance incorporates jazz, ballet, modern and lyrical. Contemporary dance is all about connecting the body and mind through the dance movements. It is usually done barefoot as there is a very heavy emphasis on complicated legwork. This style can be danced to a variety of different types of music and gives the dancer creative freedom.

Jazz

This type of dance is very energetic and fun. It is usually paired with upbeat music such as show tunes or hip-hop to add a theatrical flair. Dancers of this style often have a lot of freedom to express their personality through their dancing. These dances usually have lots of leaps, turns and unique moves with quick footsteps.

Hip-Hop

Hip-hop is a style of dance that evolved from the hip-hop culture and is almost always danced to hip hop music. You probably have heard of breakdancing since it is the most well-known type of hip hop dance, but there are other styles such as popping, locking, and krumping. This dance style is probably the most different from all the other dance styles we mentioned. Is it often very energetic and the dancers have a lot of freedom of movement during the dance and can incorporate their personalities.

Tap

This dance style is probably best known for the shoes the dancers wear. Tap dancers need to wear special shoes with metal plates on the soles that allow them to create their sound and rhythmic patterns while they dance. Although a big part of the focus in this dance is on the feet, tap dancers can use their arms and upper bodies a lot to blend the movements.

Ballroom

Ballroom dances are always done with a partner and it is usually a woman and a man. This is why it is known as the social dance, because of the interaction between the two dancers. There are a lot of popular types of ballroom dances including the foxtrot, jive, lindy hop, mambo, tango, Vietnamese waltz, waltz, quickstep, rumba, samba, and the Cha-Cha.