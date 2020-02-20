Pop Smoke Killing Appears to Be Gang Related

Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old fast-rising Brooklyn rap star was shot and killed in his Hollywood home early Wednesday morning. According to police sources, he was shot by four masked men who broke into his residence, fired multiple shots, and fled on foot.

Apparently, his home alarm was not on at the time. The rapper was transported to the Los Angeles hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hip hop star was known to be related to Los Angeles gang members, and police are currently looking into his ties with Crips, and whether his murder is in any way connected to his New York case.

Earlier in the day, he was posing with his friend for an Instagram photo in the driveway of the home he was renting, holding stacks of cash in hand. In another photo, he posted his home address was clearly visible. Hip hop star was renting the home from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson released his second mixtape “Meet the Woo” Vol 2 landing on number 7 on Billboard Top 200 list.

Music community is mourning his death. Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj posted on her Instagram, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop”. 50 cent posted on Twitter “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him”.

Quavo, the rapper who worked with Pop Smoke on his “Meet the Woo 2” album posted “F L Y H I G H W O O [Pop Smoke] Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative. Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P.”