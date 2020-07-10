Having a pool in your backyard or inside the house is one of the best ways to create a great ambient and special place where you and your whole family can have an amazing time. Also, if you can make pool parties and invite many people to hang out at your place.

There are several ways to enhance the design of your in-ground pool to suit your preferences. Some are quick and affordable, while others require time and resources. Regardless of your choice, you are guaranteed to get an attractive swimming pool area.

Here are some ideas to help build your dream swimming pool.

Clean it Regularly

Before anything, it is essential to keep your pool clean. Nobody is going to notice beautiful features if the water has leaves and other debris. The same goes for the area around the pool. For this reason, it is vital to clean your swimming pool regularly. There are several methods of properly cleaning the pool, such as skimming and brushing, vacuuming, using various chemicals, and cleaning the dirty water with a skimmer.

Also, you will need a telescopic pole, leaf skimmer, and a pool brush. Be sure to keep the water clean for a longer time by taking out leaves and any other materials. Moreover, the vacuum is great for picking up heavier stuff that lies on the bottom, and you should use it at least once a week. Besides that, use tests for Ph. levels to check if the quality of water is high enough to be safe. Even when the pool is inside, there is still a great chance for various types of dirt to get in.

Add Water Features

The most common water features are fountains and waterfalls. Luckily, they come in different designs, and you can customise them to suit your preferences. You could also install power streams and jets. Besides making your pool more attractive, these accessories can add life to it by improving the flow of water. Besides the fountain and waterfalls, bubblers are also very attractive. Moreover, you should search more about a pond, scupper, spillover, and many other additional features that you can add. You can combine various water features with statues, and make it look even more engaging.

Add Flowers and Greenery

Adding plants at your swimming pool area can make it relaxing and welcoming. This particularly applies to the pathways leading to the pool. If you get the selection right and tend to the plants, you can change your backyard’s look and feel. In case you have an in-ground pool, you can still create an amazing ambient by setting all sorts of flowers and greenery around it to make it look like a small oasis.

Multiple Seating Elevations

Another way to beautify your pool area is by installing a deck with multiple seating levels. Most people prefer using wooden benches to make the seats because of the classic look of wood. However, you can get creative by using landscape blocks to create benches and steps. This is especially good for people who would like to hang out in the water by laying aside some steps and enjoying some drinks. Also, you only need a few steps to get in a deeper part of a pool.

Invest in Lighting

Investing in creative lighting is an excellent way of improving the outlook of your swimming pool. Some of the options you can choose from include floaters, fiber optics, and wall lights, and so on. With lights in your pool, you can swim during the night. Lights also make your pool stand out in your backyard, especially after the sunsets. With the development of technology and LED light systems, you have an unlimited number of ideas that you can use for creating an amazing atmosphere around your pool by creating a light show. This is especially effective when you want to make pool parties.

Purchase Outdoor Furniture

Imagine how great your poolside would look if you added furniture. You could purchase daybeds, lounging chairs, or even a complete outdoor dining set. Such furniture comes in handy when you are partying with friends and family. However, it should be able to withstand heat and rain. Luckily, there are numerous types of furniture that you could set around the pool.

We advise you to choose some with higher quality. On the other hand, if you like woodworking, maybe the best solution would be to make some furniture by yourself. Wooden pallets are a very popular choice these days. On the other side, there are also many types of furniture that you could keep in water, and improve satisfaction by having some nice cocktails while lying in the middle of the pool.

Add Sculptures

Sculptures can enhance the appearance of your pool. Some people prefer sculptures that incorporate water features such as waterfalls and jets. Others like it when the statue is the standout feature by the poolside. Regardless of your motivation, there are several choices available in the market. You could even request a unique design.

Build a Pergola

Lastly, you can enhance your swimming pool area by building a pergola. Even better, you could place it in the middle of the pool, where it would create a perfect focal point. You can then use the floating structure as a living area, an outdoor bar, or a kitchen.

The main benefit of installing a pergola is that you can set one part of the pool to be covered from the sun, which is even better for spending out there most of your free time. Furthermore, you can find some unique types of pergolas that will make the space around your pool more impressive and attractive.

Conclusion

Depending on the area around it and the size of the pool, you have numerous possibilities to create a unique atmosphere and a place where you can enjoy in your free time. If you are looking to add style to your existing pool or build a new one from scratch, there are countless ways to do it. Ensure that you hire an experienced professional who promises you the best results.