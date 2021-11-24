PokerStars: Quick Facts, History, and Functioning in PA

PokerStars is one of the most famous and respected online poker sites in the world, offering a wide variety of online poker games as well as huge prize tournaments.

However, slot fans will be delighted to know that PokerStars recently launched an online casino featuring a small but high quality collection of video slots from a selection of gaming providers.

We’ll tell you everything right in this pokerstars casino PA review.

General Details about the PokerStars Casino

PokerStars can be called the largest poker site in the world. The history of this brand began in 2001, when Ishai and Mark Scheinberg (father and son) developed their software and launched a website.

The company was founded in Costa Rica (San Jose), later moved to the Isle of Man (2005).

In 2014, the Scheinberg family sold the company to a large gambling group Amaya Gaming for $ 4.9 billion.

In 2015, PokerStars launched an online casino. In a couple of years this casino has become available to Keystone state gamblers.

So if you don’t feel like ‘straining’ with poker, you can relax by spinning the slots of the best online slots developers such as

NextGen

Microgaming

NetEnt

Quickspin and others.

Founders and Owners of PokerStars Casino

The PokerStars online casino site is owned by a company known as Rational Entertainment Enterprises, a group of bookmakers that includes the popular Amaya software brand.

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that PokerStars Casino is in very reliable and professional hands.

The people behind this online casino brand also know that strong credentials can help provide much-needed security to players.

As such, Rational Entertainment Enterprises and Amaya Group have ensured that their online casinos are fully licensed to conduct gambling and other gambling activities.

Casino’s Licence

The operator of the www.pokerstarscasino.com website is TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Limited with registration number C54266, registered in Malta. License No. MGA / B2C / 213/2011 issued on 1 August 2018. Internet gaming in Malta is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

In addition, PokerStars is licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Control Commission, an independent body created in 1962 with a Chairman and four members. In addition to licensing and regulating activities related to gambling, such as casinos, slot machines, sweepstakes and lotteries, the Commission also regulates activities related to all online gambling field.

The Isle of Man is a British territory and lies between England and Ireland in the Irish Sea. The Isle of Man is home to the world’s oldest parliament, Tynwald, which exercises legislative power on the Isle.

As a well-known and popular brand, PokerStars is a fairly reliable place to play online, and this is backed up by a lot of solid licensing data. However, players should be aware that due to licensing issues, online casinos are divided into different domains that serve specific geographic areas.

Mobile Apps by PokerStars

Conclusion

PokerStars Casino does not offer the largest collection of slots, and it also lacks retro games and exciting huge progressive jackpots. Be as it may be, the website is built to a very professional standard that offers gamblers certain safe and fair gambling activities.

Truth be told, for real online slots lovers, PokerStars casinos will be a little boring than an online casino dedicated exclusively to online slots.

Nevertheless, at the same time, if you are a poker player who has a small ‘soft spot’ for video slots, PokerStars Casino will not disappoint you too much, it is logical to notice that the site is more focused on everything related to a great game—poker.

In any case, whenever you decide on gambling even with the most credible gambling platform, be sure to remember about the responsible gaming issues. It means that you are to always control your gambling sessions and expenses in order to omit any possible shortcomings.