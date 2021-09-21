Which Poker Tattoos are Popular Amongst Tattoo Designs?

One of the most enjoyable and popular games on the planet is, no doubt – Poker. Why? Because not only does it have an assortment of variations to play, but it is also a fun and enjoyable game that can be played on the table as well as online. The other popular thing about it is, it can be turned into an aesthetic piece when displayed on your arm or back. What do we mean? Tattoos, of course!

How to Decide on the Best Poker Design for Your Body

So, you’re a Poker fan, so much so that you want everyone to know. Not a problem, as a tattoo artist can sort that out for you. There are two ways to display Poker designs on your body, but sometimes, if you don’t choose the best one, one that is fitting to your shape and size, not to mention one that is placed in the right spot on your body.

There are a few options to choose from, and we look at some distinct ones below that you can decide on.

The Joker

When you are an avid online casino gamer, more so the Poker kind, it is hard not to show your talents and skills to the rest of the world. Getting a tattoo is one of the easiest and best ways to do this.

A great option is to get a design of the joker placed on the right spot. For instance, you can choose to get a black and white illustration of “The Joker” himself, of the card placed on your arm, which can look beautiful.

A simple design that does not use different colours and is only a line drawing would look pleasing to the eye, and later on, if you change your mind, you can add some colour to it and some other designs around it.

A Deck of Cards

This one may sound big, but it doesn’t need to be. A small illustration of the deck of cards can be placed on your back, upper leg or the side of your waist. And it would look fabulous! A black and grey shaded image would give it a 3-dimensional look, almost like the real thing.

When the negative spaces are highlighted, it brings out the image and makes it look unique. Unfortunately, not many tattoo artists can do this, so be sure to go to one with a great portfolio of similar designs to choose from if you are unsure which one to get.

The King of Hearts

We can’t really talk about Poker designs that make for amazing tattoos and not talk about the king of hearts. The insinuation is that the King of Hearts is suave, confident, and in control. For those that enjoy taking risks with various games of chance, the image fits perfectly. As for the design, it’s up to you whether you want something that’s more akin to the traditional method or if you want the tattoo artist to provide their flair for something unique. The great news about designs like the King of Hearts is that it can be utilized in many different ways, however, considering that you’ve pretty much got one shot at a design, you’ll have to give the design plenty of thought.

The Ace of Spades

Compared to the King of Hearts, the Ace of Spades is a little more on the nose for Poker designs. It shows that you mean business, as the Ace of Spades is typically the most essential and iconic in the deck of cards outside of the joker. The design will often depend on the tattoo artist, and there will be plenty of ways to incorporate its overall design. Thankfully, so many tattoo artists have had to include the ace of spades into various designs that you have plenty of broad choices when it comes down to it. It’s also a design known to bring great luck, so who knows? You can maybe take it to an online casino or online bingo through gaming platforms offered by JackpotCity.

The Jack

We’ve talked about different cards in groups such as hearts, spades and the like — this time, we’ll be talking about the iconic Jack and how it does not need an accompanying card group to be iconic. The jack of all trades is a saying that’s often repeated in most places, and it’s something that can be turned into a tattoo if you wish. Many tattoo artists would likely be happy to work with the Jack, as they probably have plenty of ideas about how they want to make use of the overall design.

Miscellaneous designs

The fun thing about a Poker design is you don’t necessarily have to go for the most obvious ones. The design of a hand carefully lifting the cards to look at what the player has to work with can make for a delightful tattoo. A Poker table also works out, as well as a group of people playing Poker. There are so many different varieties that people are spoiled for choice.

Considering that Poker is mainly involved with casinos, it’s also a good idea to add designs that incorporate various aspects of a casino to the mix. Aside from the deck of cards, it can also be about roulette, the slots, or many other things that make casinos so iconic. It also depends on your personal preference, as a tattoo is not something to be taken lightly.

Aside from the images, you can also opt for just the numbers. Perhaps you have a few lucky numbers when playing Poker; you could choose to ingrain them onto your skin. Sometimes people add some other interesting accompanying designs with the Poker images to complete the picture.

If you are unsure what to get, flip through some images, take them to the tattoo artist, and ask them to choose one for you. Best of luck in your games and getting that tattoo!