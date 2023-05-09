Say Goodbye To Leaky Toilets: Expert Plumbing Tips For Homeowners – 2023 Guide

Cleaning home toilets is not the most pleasing job to do, but for hygiene’s sake, it becomes a responsibility. Who does not love to come back home to a clean, pleasant-smelling toilet?

Undoubtedly, toilets hold a lot of importance in people’s lives; it is the ideal place for reading morning newspapers, diving into deep thoughts, listening to music, or feeling relaxed.

But what if this favorite place of yours is unhygienic and dirty all the time? The underlying reason can be toilet leaks.

Homeowners often encounter toilet leaking problems, but they can hardly find a long-term solution. As long as there are toilets, there will be leaks, but with a few measures and some expert tips, you can prevent the worst leaking scenarios.

5 Reasons Why Your Toilet Is Leaking

Toilet leaks are very common with frequent use, but it is essential to find out the root cause before you contact a plumber.

Figuring out root causes can help you find better solutions and prevent future hassles. Here are five common reasons why your toilet is leaking frequently:

Damaged Or Blocked Flapper

A flapper is a plastic cup at the bottom of the tank. Most toilet leaking problems arise from blockage or damage in the flappers.

Once the function of flappers is disturbed, it results in frequent toilet leaks because even after flushing, the water flows into the tank inappropriately. As a result, the water gets pushed back hence; blocking and leaking the toilet.

Rusted Pipes

Toilet pipes are filled with water almost every time, and it is very common for them to get rusted. With years of use, the rust formation forms a concrete-like layer inside the pipes, thus, resulting in frequent blockages.

If this rusting issue is overlooked for a long time, it can also result in cracking or bursting of pipes, and this makes the situation even worse.

Cracked Tank Or Bowls

One of the most common leaking problems results from cracks in tanks or bowls. The major problem with these types of damages is that it is not easy to locate the cracks most of the time. It requires close inspections or expert intervention to deal with such issues.

Cracks in tanks or bowls are serious issues because the situation can worsen with more water pressure and overflows, and you may have to walk home to an overflowing dirty toilet more often.

Before experiencing those nightmarish situations, it is important to mend these cracks or change the toilet bowl and replace it with a new one.

Malfunctioning Flush

Everyone will agree to the fact that a flush is one of the most problematic parts of toilets. A majority of leaking and overflowing issues result from problematic flushes.

Also, flushes are the part that gets damaged frequently. Therefore, right when you notice a malfunctioning flush, you must repair it immediately. This will prevent leaking issues and unwanted water wastage.

Damaged Closet Flange

The closet flange, also recognized as a toilet flange, is a very important part of toilets, and not everyone is aware of its name and function. Closet flanges are the connection or the joint where the toilet seat connects with the sewage drain system.

A leak in the closet flange can result in water leaks and increase bad odor in the toilet, resulting in hygiene risks. If you hire a professional, they will never fail to inspect this toilet part.

Expert Tips To Deal With A Leaky Toilet At Home

If your home’s toilet is experiencing frequent leakages and you have to reach out to plumbers more often, then there are some faults you are committing without knowledge.

If you decide to take a few measures to avoid leakages, many of your problems get solved. According to experts, if you follow these tips, your problems can go away:

Avoiding The Use Of Chemical Cleaners

The biggest mistake most homeowners commit is frequently using chemical cleaners to make their toilets look clean and smell pleasant.

However, flushing harsh chemicals frequently is one of the major reasons behind leaks. These chemicals can lead to the decay of pipes and other parts and weaken the drainage system.

Many reports also say that the frequent use of harsh chemicals harms the sewage drainage systems causing more blockages. Once your sewage drainage is blocked, there are high chances of backflows in home drains, bathrooms, and even toilets.

Being Mindful Of What Not To Flush

Almost all the toilet blockages and leaks result from flushing inappropriate things. Whether it is sanitary napkins, tissues and tampons or harsh chemicals, inappropriate flushing can lead to severe toilet problems.

Replacing Flapper And Filler Valve

Flappers and filler valves are the most problematic parts of toilet systems; hence, it is essential to keep an eye on them.

The moment you find differences in the water level in toilet bowls or inappropriate flushing functions, it is a signal that either the flapper valves are damaged, or the filler valve needs to be replaced.

Inspecting Tubes And Pipes From Time-To-Time

The wisest way of avoiding frequent toilet leaks is to get them inspected from time to time. From valves to tubes and pipelines, if you often get the vital parts of the flush or drainage systems inspected in case of facing minor issues, it is possible to avoid big issues in the future.

Bottomline

Toilet maintenance is not often in the schedule of people with busy lives, but once they begin to leak and overflow, everyone begins to get concerned about hygiene.

Most of the toilet leaking issues are easy to determine as there are either visible leaks from flushes and pipes or the water level on the bowl changes drastically.

No matter what the reasons are, a professional plumbing service can solve minor or major issues and further advise you about things to do or not.

A professional’s advice is highly recommended because dealing with toilet leaks is not everyone’s cup of tea.