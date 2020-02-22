Dagmar Turner Plays Violin During Brain Surgery (Video)

Incredible feat of a surgical team from London, England and a brave patitent. Dagmar Turner, aged 53, was playing violin during a brain tumor removal in her right frontal lobe. It wasn't her request to play the violin, but that of surgeons: so they could make sure her musical abilities were not damaged during the procedure.

Tumor was located dangerously close to areas of her brain responsible for coordination of delicate movements in her left hand. The tumor was successfully removed, and Turner is now home with her family.

Video courtesy of King's College Hospital :

