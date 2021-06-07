Tips for Playing Safely and Securely Online Casino Games

Playing at online casinos is nowadays a super popular hobby. More and more people are joining: especially now, when responsible gaming is being highly promoted, many want to try. There are, however, safety issues that everyone should be aware of. This is not related only to gambling, but to all transactions online. In this article we’ll go through the most important things that you should take into consideration when choosing a proper online casino to play at. Let’s go!

Features of A Safe Online Casino

Parhaatuudetkasinot.com is an excellent example of a website that helps you to find the best safe and new online casinos. However, it is targeted to the Finnish markets, so we are using it only as an example here. There are plenty of similar sites in English and other languages, too, so if you want to, you can search for those in your preferred language.

If you wish to look for a new and safe casino on your own, you are of course completely free to do that. In the next sections of this article we will guide you through the steps you need to take in order to find out if the online casino you are interested in is actually a safe one.

And don’t get us wrong: we are not here to say that you should be scared of getting scammed by online casinos. Nowadays it is actually pretty rare to run into an unreliable online casino, but of course it is better to be safe than sorry.

The most important things that you should definitely look at are:

Licences: Which licenses does the online casino have? Partners: What types of partners are there? RNG: Do the games operate with a RNG? Payment methods: Are the payment options secure? Responsible gaming: Are there tools for responsible gaming available?

The Importance of Licenses

If you have already been reading gaming related posts, or played at online casinos, you might have heard of the term “license”. It is the most important thing you must check before you make a deposit or create a player account to an online casino. Why, you might ask? Because licenses tell you from which gaming authority the casinos have had the permission to operate. The most reliable instances at the moment are Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission. Also, if you happen to run into a casino with a license from Estonia, you may enter.

There are also other gaming authorities that you can trust. These are coming from places such as:

Alderney

Gibraltar

Curacao

If you find an online casino with licenses from other countries in South America, we strongly advise you to skip it.

Check the Partners

Once you’ve checked that the license is coming from a reliable source, you can still check other parts, too. This way you will have a double or triple check of the safety of an online casino, which can obviously lead to a more peaceful gaming experience. But what do we mean with partners?

Partners of an online casino can be for instance all the game providers as well as payment methods. Here we will discuss the game providers in particular, as in the next section we are covering the payment methods in more detail.

A little over a decade ago there were only a few game providers, such as NetEnt and Microgaming. Today, the scenery looks a lot different. At the moment there are around 70+ different game providers, so sometimes it can seem almost impossible to know if an online casino is actually using reliable ones.

Our tip to spot the safe casinos with trustworthy game providers is simple: if you see a provider that doesn’t ring any bells, check it quickly in Google. If the provider is truly reliable, you’ll find a proper website plus lots of other sites related to it.

Safe Casino Games

Reliable game providers are creating their games in a way that leaves no room for cheating. This goes both for you, the online casino and the game itself. You see, all trustworthy casino games are being run by a random number generator (RNG). It means that no one has the access or means to control how the casino games work: this way everything happens by chance.

Get To Know the Payment Methods

There are many different payment methods that a safe online casino with secure games can offer you. As a peculiarity we have to mention some countries in Northern Europe. For instance in Finland there are these fast payment options that are provided via Finnish banks: with e-banking credentials players are able to make deposits and withdrawals without having to create a player account at all!

The rest of Europe is usually not in the same position, due to the fact that regional banks might not yet offer such modern transfers. Here players can use for instance simple and fast e-wallets, such as Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill. Usually the casinos that are offering a chance to pay with e-wallets, let players also use Visa and MasterCard, among other payment options.

Use Tools for Responsible Gaming

If the online casino and its game library you find interesting ticks yes to all the boxes mentioned above, you have found a great site for gambling. On the other hand there’s still at least one part of the casino that you should check before entering the casino and its games.

You see, it’s important to check that the online casino is offering a chance to use tools for responsible gaming. These you can find via your player account: you can set various kinds of restrictions that make it easier to monitor and control your money and the time you use for gambling.

We encourage our readers to take these tools into use from the very first gaming experience. How come? Because sometimes it can be difficult to realize just how much money you have already spent. The same goes to the time used: occasionally a session that was meant to last for only a couple of minutes or so, can turn into hours. This might have negative impacts on your social life, which is why it is good to be on top of things with this part, too.

Remember Our Tips and Choose Wisely

Now that you have read our article through, you have all you need to start looking for that perfect online casino. As said in the beginning of our post, playing at online casinos is a popular hobby of which you too can start enjoying. Just remember to always play at a safe casino and remember to turn on the responsible gaming tools. Those are there to make the gaming experience as a whole smoother and safer!