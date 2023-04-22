How to Play Baccarat Games Using Crypto – 2023 Guide

Baccarat is one of the classic and most common games you can find in online crypto casinos. The game started to become popular in the 19th century, and it’s still a favorite now because of how easy it is to play.

However, baccarat games in crypto casinos are not different from the ones in regular casinos. They have the same principle and rules. However, before playing baccarat using cryptocurrencies, there are a few things you need to do first. In this article, we’ll guide you through those things.

Why Play Baccarat Using Crypto Instead of Traditional Money

These are the benefits of using crypto to play baccarat games:

1. You Can Stay Anonymous

Not everyone would be comfortable showing their real identity when gambling. Therefore, instead of physically coming to a casino, you can enjoy the benefit of staying anonymous from people you play with.

Furthermore, by playing with crypto, your transactions can’t be tracked by your government, bank, or any third party. This is because there’s no intermediary involved in your transactions. Everything is directly transferred from the sender to the receiver.

2. Play from Anywhere

With the existence of online crypto casinos, you don’t have to come to Las Vegas to enjoy casino-style gambling. As long as you have an internet connection, you’re good to go, no matter where you are in the world.

3. Extra Layer of Security

When you play using a traditional payment method, your money will be stored manually by the platform using an intermediary until you can withdraw your winnings. However, with crypto, your money will be secured in the blockchain, reducing the risk of fraud and stolen funds.

4. Instant Transaction

Players of traditional baccarat are often required to wait for a manual or third-party verification before receiving their prizes or making deposits. This can be a really time-consuming process that makes your gaming experience worse.

However, by playing baccarat with crypto, you can now deposit and withdraw instantly without the requirement for external verification.

Before You Play…

These are the things you have to do before playing baccarat games using crypto:

1. Find a Trustworthy Crypto Casino that Offers Baccarat Games

If you wish to play baccarat using crypto, obviously, the first thing you have to do is find an online casino that supports cryptocurrency and offers a baccarat game. There might be a lot of casinos out there that meet these two criteria, so how do you know they’re trustworthy?

First, make sure the crypto site is secure. This is arguably the most important thing in finding a crypto casino. To do that, check whether the site has an SSL (Secure Socket Layer) certification by looking at the URL. A secure site’s URL should start with “https” instead of “http.”

Next, consider the types of cryptocurrencies accepted by the casino. Remember that most casinos only accept certain cryptocurrencies.

It might be easy to find ones that accept popular currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin. On the other hand, if you wish to play with a lesser-known currency, you might need extra time to find a casino that supports it.

It’s advised to read reviews about the casino from other users. Look for red flags such as payment or withdrawal issues and suspicious activities. If you find such red flags in the reviews, it might be a sign to reconsider choosing that casino.

2. Make a Crypto Wallet

A crypto wallet is a platform that holds your cryptocurrencies. You will need it to make deposits to your crypto casino account. Furthermore, any of your withdrawals will also be transferred to this wallet. Therefore, it’s important to make a crypto wallet before playing crypto baccarat.

There are many kinds of crypto wallets to choose from. They can be in the form of mobile apps, desktop software, or even hardware. Choose one that seems the most secure and convenient for you.

How to Get Started at a Crypto Casino

Follow these steps to get started at a crypto casino before playing baccarat games:

1. Register for the Casino

The first step in playing baccarat is to register for the casino. Open the online crypto casino site and follow the registration process it provides.

2. Buy Crypto with Your Wallet

There are many ways to buy cryptocurrencies. Some wallets allow you to exchange them directly from the app. You can also purchase them through a broker.

3. Deposit Your Cryptocurrency into the Casino Account

To do this, open the cashier page of your casino account. Here, set your preferred payment method to cryptocurrency. You should see the receive address or a QR code.

Then go to your wallet, input the code, and deposit money into your account. Follow the steps provided by your crypto wallet. Once the process has been successful, you should get a notification.

4. Start Playing

Now, you can start playing some baccarat games!

How to Play Online Baccarat

There are many versions of baccarat, so choose the one that you find most comfortable. Also, usually, there are three types of betting in baccarat: player bet, banker bet, or tie. Each of them has a different payout and risks.

Baccarat is basically a guessing game. It’s so simple. All you have to do is guess whose cards have the closest sum to nine.

First, place your bet to determine whether the winner is you or the banker. It can also be a tie. After that, you and the banker will get two cards each. Shortly, you and the bankers will open the cards to reveal their value.

The dealer then chooses which hand has the highest total value once the cards are dealt. If your cards are worth more than the banker’s cards, you win. On the other hand, if the banker’s cards are worth more, the banker wins. It’s a tie if both hands have the same value.

Remember that there are a few special rules regarding card value in baccarat. Ace is worth one point, and cards 2 through 9 are worth its face value. Meanwhile, 10s and face cards are worth zero points.

Bottom Line

To play baccarat games using cryptocurrency, you need to prepare your crypto wallet and cryptocurrencies first. After that, sign up for a casino site, and you’re ready to play. The same rules of traditional baccarat games apply, except when there’s any change issued by the casino.