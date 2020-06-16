Can Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedure Results Look Natural – 2020 Review

We’ve all seen celebrities who have clearly undergone a procedure that has led to results that look wholly unnatural. This has led to the misconception that plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments simply won’t lead to natural-looking results. The truth couldn’t be further from that.

While it is certainly possible to overdo it with the size of breast implants or perhaps with injected lip fillers, the fundamental goal of most plastic surgeons and practitioners is to ensure that their patients get results that look and feel completely natural.

Where do you start? How do you ensure that your results are going to truly look natural?

Defining what natural results truly means

Before we truly examine what is needed to get natural results, we should first determine what is meant by “natural-looking results.” Consider the fact that when we apply mascara or lip gloss, we are essentially altering our natural look. According to the professionals and the results seen at DrAnh.com.au, natural is a nebulous word that may mean different things to each of us.

Generally speaking, “natural-looking results” means one of the following.

Results that do not look fake. The results may look noticeable but should look natural against the canvas of the rest of the body.

Results should not exceed what may not be seen as a normal variance. This means that a facelift should not be so extreme that it makes you look like a teenager. Or breast implants should not exceed what would be considered normal for your body frame.

The contours of your body should be followed. This means that the results should follow the natural curves and contours of your body. Again, breast implants that are too large for the frame. Or perhaps lip fillers that inflate the lips to cartoonish proportions.

Results that could potentially be attributed to taking natural steps. This could include a new exercise routine, to explain the changes seen after liposuction. Or perhaps an eyelift being attributed to getting better rest.

What may be seen as natural on one person simply may not translate into natural results on another person. Natural can be quite subjective. This is why it’s key to ensure that you are working with the right professionals.

Having realistic expectations

One of the pieces of advice most often shared by those who’ve undergone plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures is to have realistic expectations. What does this actually translate to?

Generally speaking, having realistic expectations from your surgery or procedure will mean having an understanding of just what is and isn’t possible. As an example, you should understand that a facelift and breast implants won’t magically transform you into looking like a twenty-year-old actress you admire. The rhinoplasty procedure won’t make you look like anyone other than yourself, just slightly different. Your surgeon can only work within the confines of your bone structure.

The same holds true for treatments that include anti-wrinkle injections. Some may fear that they’ll wind up looking startled or frozen. The right surgeon will ensure you look just like yourself, only with fewer wrinkles.

Choosing the right surgeon

Selecting the right surgeon is perhaps the most important decision that you need to make. It’s important that you work with a surgeon who has a proven track record of creating natural looks. Whether it’s for rhinoplasty, eyelid lift, breast augmentation, or perhaps injectable fillers and anti-wrinkle injections, the results should leave you looking refreshed and natural.

Take a look at before and after photos before you select your surgeon. These images will help you to determine the surgeon’s ability to ensure that you look natural after your procedure.

It is important to note that the results you’re seeing do not necessarily indicate that the surgeon is not skilled. It indicates that the results essentially advertise that plastic surgery or some other enhancement was done.

Be open, honest and communicate your wishes

Even the best and most skilled plastic surgeon won’t be able to read your mind. It’s important that you develop a good rapport with the surgeon or practitioner. This will allow you to clearly and honestly express your wishes.

Providing your surgeon with as much information as is possible will help to ensure that the results are what you are looking for. Armed with this information, your surgeon can help you to understand whether you may need to adjust your expectations. The best surgeon is the surgeon who is honest with you, and doesn’t try to mislead you. Sometimes getting natural-looking results could require adjusting your expectations and looking for results that are much less pronounced.

Here are some examples:

Breast augmentation. Your surgeon may recommend options for an implant smaller than what you’d originally hoped for. This will help you to achieve a natural look. Today’s breast implants have improved drastically, thanks to advancing technology. Implants today look and feel so much more natural than those from decades past.

It could be possible for your surgeon to remove and reduce the appearance of most of your fine lines and wrinkles. However, you may find that you don’t look natural. You’ll have a pinched and windswept look. To ensure natural-looking results, your surgeon could recommend leaving a few “wisdom lines” in place.

Lip fillers. You may want full plump lips just like your favorite reality television star. However, not only could your results feel wholly uncomfortable, but you may wind up looking like a caricature of yourself. Your practitioner may recommend a less is more approach until you’re comfortable with the results.

Learning more about the options and techniques used

When it comes to plastic surgery, or other cosmetic treatments and procedures, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. This is particularly true if you want natural-looking results. The techniques that every surgeon uses may vary between patients, based upon the goals of that individual. The size and shape of the individual may also contribute to the decision about which technique will be used.

As an example, when it comes to breast implants there are several techniques. Placement of the implant beneath the chest muscle can often produce much more natural-looking results. This is particularly the case for women who do not have much natural breast tissue. For women who do have slightly more natural breast tissue, over-the-muscle implant placement could be the better option.

Ask your surgeon what techniques he or she plans for you to achieve your desired results. Ask to see before and after images that have used these techniques. Have your surgeon explain to you why one technique or approach is being used, over another. The more questions you ask, the better informed you will be and will feel.