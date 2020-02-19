How to Plan Home Remodeling in 2020

Are you looking to remodel your home to get it ready to sell? Or are you only looking to update your space to make it more comfortable for your family? Whatever your reason, there are a few tips to keep in mind when planning a home makeover.

We’re going to let you on the secrets that the professionals know so that your home offers the result you desire – whether that is a higher sale price or a gorgeous and comfortable home. Keep reading for more information!

Before You Do Anything…

Before you start any major remodeling project, you will need to take steps to plan the process. The first step in planning will be to set a budget and figure out how you will source the funds to pay for each level. This may include taking out a second mortgage, applying for a personal loan, or using your savings.

Next, you will need to decide which rooms you plan to alter. If you are choosing to remodel your whole home, you should figure out which rooms need the most changes and the reason behind those changes. If a room is unsafe due to electrical wiring or mold, those should be taken care of before aesthetic remodels.

If you aren’t sure if your budget will allow you to remodel every room in your house, prioritize which areas will need the most TLC after any of the problem areas mentioned above. This will give you an idea of what estimates to ask for when you consult with your contractor.

Estimates, Permits, and Paperwork

Unless you happened to be quite handy, you would likely need some professional help at some point during your remodel. The key here is asking for the help you need before attempting the project yourself, inadvertently making a bigger mess for a contractor to repair.

You will want to obtain several estimates from local contractors for the work that you would like to be completed. Websites like PriceYourJob.co.uk allow you to ask for multiple bids from the companies in your area, along with the estimated timeframe of completion.

The idea behind consulting with multiple contractors is that you can see what the average cost is, identify if a price is extremely high, or if the quote is too good to be true. While a below-average price might be tempting, it could also mean that the contractor is not reliable, not being truthful about all costs, or is planning to nickel and dime the job.

Unfortunately, many contractors will bid a meager price to get the job, but that price won’t include related costs like demolition, labor, or materials. Additionally, some contractors can bid lower if they don’t have high overhead due to lacking insurance coverage. This is not something you want to risk!

Finally, when choosing the contractor, be sure that they are willing to work within the parameters of the law. If they refuse to obtain the necessary permits for your job, this is a huge red flag and can cost you huge sums of money at a later date. Be sure to get every aspect of the job in writing so that you have proof of the scope of the job and costs should there be a negative outcome.

Knowing What You Can Do Yourself

Unfortunately, major home remodels can become expensive quickly. However, you can help deflate some of these costs by choosing to perform some of the labor yourself.

One of the more manageable tasks that you may be able to complete its demolition. We’re not talking about completely knocking down all of your support walls; more along the lines of ripping up carpet, removing old flooring, or possibly taking out areas of drywall that you know will be removed anyway.

Additionally, if you are familiar with basic plumbing, you can opt to remove toilets, sinks, and possibly counters from the bathrooms that will be remodeled; or possibly cabinetry from your kitchen.

Should you choose to take care of any of these chores before the contractor arrives, take care to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves, safety goggles, and dust masks. If you aren’t sure of how to handle specific demolition projects, let the professionals do it!

Cosmetic Makeovers

It is understandable if you don’t want to pursue a whole-home renovation. You can increase your home’s sale value by completing a few cosmetic projects. These tasks are generally less expensive and can be done by even the least experienced handymen:

A fresh coat of neutral-colored paint on walls, cabinets, crown molding, and baseboards

Replace cabinet hardware

Update bathroom and kitchen faucets

Change outdated light fixtures

If you can replace your flooring without help, don’t start with that project unless it is the only one you intend to do. Remember that there is an order of operations in which you should follow. It’s quite simple: work your way from the top of the room to the bottom.

This means if you are choosing to repaint your ceiling or crown molding, start there and make your way to the walls, working down to the baseboards and the flooring. Of course, if you or a contractor is replacing larger items like toilets, tubs, or countertops, wait to paint until the dust has settled. Keeping this in mind will help keep sand out of your paint and avoid dinging the freshly coated walls.

Getting the Most for Your Money

If your goal is to increase the value of your home, you will probably want to focus on your efforts in the kitchen, bathrooms, and landscaping. You will need to consider the market’s tastes and probably avoid that bright teal color you love so much.

However, if you want to create a space that you love, you can decide which projects to attack first and which areas are most important to you and your family. If what’s important to you happens to be an in-home movie theater and you aren’t worried about values, by all means, go for it and enjoy your newly remodeled home!

Ideally, you can accomplish both goals with the proper planning and possibly some compromise!