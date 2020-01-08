Planning A Holiday to Egypt? Follow This Travel Guide!

Across vast oceans of time, Egypt was able to create an abundance of destinations that showcases a different unique aspect of this heavenly country whether historical or recreational. Behind every drop of water and speck of dust in Egypt is an entire history waiting to be explored and that’s why it has always been on the top of every travel bucket list containing every element need to have an amazing vacation.

Discovering each of the destinations will be a true highlight as everyone will get to witness a piece of a fallen paradise filled with countless wonders and natural beauty and in you are planning to spend your next holiday in Egypt, then you should not miss this travel guide to Egypt and know every detail about Egypt destinations to hear the echo of an immortal ancient civilization built on top of a living miracle.

1. Cairo the City of Living Wonders

The immortal city of Cairo is like one big museum containing monuments from various cultures such as the pharaonic, the Coptic and Islamic. The finest, most professional companies that can showcase the entire history of ancient Egypt better than anyone has ever done such as egypttoursportal.com which also provide incredible exploration tours around immortal attractions such as the Giza pyramid complex and Memphis city.

There is also the magical Egyptian Museum home of more than 12000 genuine ancient Egyptian artifacts. The city has deep historical roots as it acted as a center for the Christian Orthodox community in the Coptic era during the late 4th century through the holy hanging church, Abu Serga church and before then a center of Judaism in the Ben Ezra synagogue. Cairo is known as the city of minarets when it became the first African Islamic capital under the name Fustat in 641 AD by Amr Ibn al-as who built a great mosque carrying his name.

In 870 AD the marvelous mosque of Ibn Tulun was built viewed by all to be the most ideal example of Islamic architecture. In 970 AD some of the most impressive locations such as the golden brick road Khan El Khalili Bazaar and Al Muizz Street came to be. Across the highest point in Cairo is the legendry Cairo citadel of Salah El Din constructed in the 11th century to be a powerful fortress against foreign invaders but nowadays a majestic monument filled with many museums.

2. Giza a Piece of a Timeless Civilization

One of the most recognized destinations on the plant is the city of Giza on the west bank of the Nile near Cairo which contains the first official capital of Egypt Memphis created during the old kingdom (2575-2150 BC) along with the last intact wonder of the ancient world the pyramid of Khufu next to the pyramids of khafre and mankaure plus the oldest and biggest statue in the world the sphinx that has the head of man, the body of a lion and next to the great pyramid is the golden solar boat of Khufu. There is a number of other pyramids located across Giza showcasing the architecture evolution of the pyramids.

3. Alexandria the Pearl of the Mediterranean

One of the legendary cities in history is “Alexandria“, found on the northern central coast of Egypt where it was the capital during the Greco-roman period. It was constructed by Alexander the Great in 332 BC and gained fame for containing the ancient wonder light House of Alexandria that was destroyed by earthquakes in 1323 AD and from its location rose the Islamic citadel of Qaitbay in 1477 AD using the salvaged rocks from the lighthouse to be a defensive fortress against the Ottoman empire.

The legendary Library of Alexandria held millions of scrolls on various subjects bur was burnt down in 48 BC but a new library called Bibliotheca Alexandria was constructed to commemorate the memory of the ancient one. Towering all the way to the skies is the pillar of Pompey from the Roman Period, constructed in 297 AD to be the largest monument of its kind to be outside of Rome. One of the most unique Monuments in all of Egypt is the phenomenal catacombs of Alexandria one of the middle ages Seven Wonders that was used as a Roman burial chamber from the 2nd to the 4th century

4. Luxor City of the Immortals

There is no place in Egypt that can reflect the majesty, class, and grace of ancient Egypt than the city of a hundred doors Luxor. Known for being one of the world’s greatest open-air museum which is located in Upper Egypt and the ancient capital of the Middle Kingdom and the New Kingdom. Luxor is known for being the biggest man-made religious temple in the world due to the number of its mesmerizing attractions such as El-Karnak Temple which is dedicated to the holy trinity Amon, Mut, and Khonsu.

The Temple of Luxor is id heaven from above, the Luxor temple is the second largest temple after EL-Karnak Temple which celebrates the harvest festival of Opet. In the heart of the heart is The Valley of the Kings and in its essence is 63 tombs to the biggest names in ancient Egyptian history such as Ramsess the great and Tutankhamen. The masterpiece of Luxor is always The beautiful temple of Queen Hatshepsut, a perfect example of the pure classical architectural style of the new kingdom.

5. Aswan Land of Legends

The mythical city of Aswan used to be the gatekeeper of the southern front in ancient times and was very famous In the new Kingdom (1550-1070) as the source of the construction material of most of all the constructions in Egypt. Queen Hatshepsut ordered the construction of the Unfinished Obelisk in Aswan but was unsuccessful bit was able to showcase many details about the construction process of the obelisks in ancient Egypt. The Philae Temple of Isis deity of motherhood was built in the Greco-roman period in 696 BC, showcasing the religious aspects of the ancient kingdom.

In 237 BC, The Temple of the Sky Deity Hours Edfu Temple was built on the same battleground against his Evil uncle Deity Set. Also in the Greco-roman the double temple of Kom Ombo was constructed between 332 and 395 BC to honor the crocodile deity Sobek of the Nile. The captivating temple of Abu Simbel was constructed in 1244 B.C by Ramses the great to immortalize his identity and legacy which is remembered twice a year on the 22 of February and October. Always keep in mind that a Nile cruise is the ultimate way to fully explore all the history and beauty surrounding every inch of this majestic city.

6. Edfu City of a Hidden Wonder

The city of Edfu is a piece of rare history located in upper Egypt on the west bank of the Nile 100 km south of Luxor, 53 km south of Ensa and 115 km north of Aswan., famous containing the great temple of the falcon sky deity Horus which was built in the Ptolemaic dynasty in 237 BC. The hidden city is known for containing are remnants of ancient pyramids which is unknown in this area.

7. Siwa Oasis the eye of the Sahara

The Siwa Oasis is a greenish spot 560 km (348 mi) from Cairo that can be traced back to the 26th dynasty around 525 BC. it was known as the field of tress and by the famous historian Herodotus as the foundation of the sun. it is one of the most isolated locations in Egypt and in the 12th century, it was known to be the official home of the Berber.

One of the most famous sites in Siwa is the temple of the oracle that dated to the 6th century BC which was constructed by Alexander the Great. The oasis is filled with majestic wildlife and natural landscapes that make a place worth exploring.

8. Hurghada the Center of the Egyptian Tropical Life

On the coastal lines of the red sea exists a vision of tropical paradise known as the city resort of Hurghada which offers a magical mixture of beauty, tranquility, and a number of Aquatic activities such as diving, snorkeling, windsurfing, kitesurfing, and various others. The city stretches for 30 m on the red sea coast, containing 7.5 mi of crystal waters, sandy beaches and hypnotic landscape across the eastern Sahara.

Hurghada is famous as one of the first diving bases on the red sea so everyone can witness the harmonious underwater ecosystem of the red sea. Hurghada contains an abundance of hotels, restaurants, sun loungers, spas, and the coolest nightlife. A super safari across the divine nature of the Bedouin culture in the eastern desert will be magical.

9. Sharm EL Sheikh the City of Peace and Comfort

Within the essence of the city of peace, Sharm El Sheikh is a number of amazing activities that showcases the clearest vision of natural tropical allure. This city resort is located on the southern highpoint of the Sinai peninsula on the coastal strip along the red sea, known for holding international diplomatic meetings form all over the world.

Sharm El Sheik is a heavenly tropical paradise with hot summer and warm winter with an average temperature of 24°C (75.2 F), plus the city holds a very diverse marine life of over 800 in-depth with over 1000 species and 250 kinds of coral reefs making it one of the most favorite spots for scuba divers across the red sea.

10. Marsa Alam Land of Sea Searchers

Marsa Alam is a city resort famous for being the diver’s paradise is able to perfectly combine the beauty of marine life with the elegance and luxury of modern society. It became highly popular as is a natural habitat and a tourist destination after the construction of Marsa Alam International Airport in 2003.

It is Just 280 km away from Hurghada and 700 km away from Cairo. The climate of Marsa Alam is very tropical which an average temperature between 22 to 30 C (72 to 86 F). Marsa Alam is filled with some of the most majestic diving centers showcasing the harmonious marine life, coral reefs and more underwater miracles.

11. Dahab the City Across the Miracle

One of the most mesmerizing resorts across the red sea is Dahab located on the southeast coast of the Sinai Peninsula and about 80km (50 mi) northeast of Sharm el-sheikh. It is renowned for containing the most adventurous water sports such as diving, snorkeling and especially windsurfing, it is near the infamous Blue Hole a.k.a the world’s most dangerous diving site. It has many ways of entertainment such as camel and horse rides, cycling, jeep, and quad bike trips, Safari trip and more which makes a vacation in Egypt truly incredible.

12. Sant Chathrein Land of the Prophets

Discovering The Saint Catherine monastery is a magical experience as you will get to step in one of the holiest places in the world located on the summit of Mount Horeb where Moses received the Ten Commandments which was also inducted to the UNESCO world heritage site in 2002.

The monastery is close to the el Tur Mountains at an elevation of 1,586 Meters above sea level. Every traveler will get the chance to explore the famous Monastery of Saint Catherine that was built by the order of Sinia between 527 BCE and 565 BCE at the mouth of a gorge on top of Mount Sinai which contains some of the most enchanting artifacts and documents from the Byzantine and Roman period.

Egypt is land of dreams where the imagination can run wide with no boundaries, every inch of Egypt was designed to provide the finest vacation ever imagined so use your time wisely and live the holiday of dreams.

We hope our travel guide helped you and covered the most important information that you will need while planning your holiday to Egypt.