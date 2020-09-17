The Ultimate Guide to Plan Your Trip in Egypt in 2020

A report by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) indicated that more than 13 million travel lovers had chosen Egypt to be their tourist destination in 2019. More recently, Cairo, the capital of Egypt, ranked third in Large travel guide book publisher Lonely Planet’s 2020 list of the world’s top 10 cities as part of its “Best Travel 2020” report.

The land of the Pharaohs was witnessing significant growth in tourist influxes before the travel bans, promoting a plethora of the world’s most fascinating spots.

Egypt has been labeled as a safe tourist destination where you can enjoy your vacation. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) granted its safe travels stamp to the country, inviting travelers to explore Egyptian beauty. Read on and check out our brief guide to plan your visit to Egypt.

1. Visa issuance

In most cases, you need to get a tourist visa to enter Egypt. However, you can get it online, from your nearest Egyptian consulate, or the airport upon arrival. Requirements usually include a photocopy of a valid passport, a completed visa application, as well as a letter from a recognized university if you are a student. Additionally, applying through the e-Portal requires you to pay online and submit your electronic visa application seven days prior to your departure. Following the process and planning beforehand will make your trip worthwhile and enjoyable.

2. Accommodation and transportation

If the history and archaeological sites attract you, you might want to stay either in Cairo, the capital or in Luxor and Aswan located in Upper Egypt. For all the beach lovers, South Sinai will be your best choice. Book your hotel room or lodge through a reliable booking website such as Booking.com or Airbnb and enjoy your stay. There are other fascinating places that you will see in Egypt. You can choose the place according to your budget and have a pleasant stay. Also, the hotels around the places offer great deals and facilities that you can opt for during your holiday.

As for transportation, you can commute in many different ways. Once you arrive at the airport, you can get around by the underground metro, the railways, or standard land transportation like buses and taxis. For distant and more fancy travels, airplanes and Nile cruises are some of the experiences you don’t want to miss. In such a case, we will recommend you to spend less on fancy transportation and get a worthwhile experience by meeting the locals and seeing their way of living through other transport services that we have mentioned above.

3. Tourist sights

Aside from the Pyramids, the Sphinx, and the Nile River, Egypt is filled with ancient temples and tombs that date back to the pharaohs and many different eras. On the coast, there is a myriad of magnificent shores and breathtaking views. From Alexandria and the North Coast across the Mediterranean Sea to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada across the Red Sea, Egypt’s coastal experiences are indescribable. You will come across places that will blow your mind. Whenever you think of Egypt, make sure you do a bit of study so that you don’t wander from one place to the other. A sighted trip will save your time and efforts and give you the best experience.

Among many tourist attractions, these are five places you shouldn’t leave Egypt before you check out:

Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings:

Located in the heart of Luxor, these two miracles will take you back in time to the age of Pharaohs. Be ready to soak up at the awe-inspiring relics of ancient times.

Abu Simbel Temples:

The two rock temples are Nubian gems you have to visit. Abu Simbel temples are home to many impressive Egyptian statues and timeless wall paintings.

Siwa Oasis:

The place where history and nature meet is one other Egyptian gorgeous site to spend your vacation. The coziness of the desert merges with the charming beauty of the past in a spectacular one-of-a-kind scenery.

Fjord Bay:

Taba features some of South Sinai’s most beautiful beaches, and Fjord Bay is a taste of heaven on earth. It is a perfect place for snorkeling, diving, relaxing, or even capturing an unforgettable photo of you with your family or friends.

Ras Abu Galum:

Dahab’s tranquil beach and the national park is a true epitome of the beauty of Egypt. It would be best if you got ready to explore a destination to chill out and lodge by the sea. Visit Ras Abu Galum as this place will never let you down.

4. Prices

The cost of living in Egypt is relatively low, yet fancy and luxurious locations are usually much more expensive. The average cost of food per day, for example, is less than 90 British pounds, unless you dine in one of the lavish restaurants or hotels. Accommodation, transportation, and normal daily activities are mostly affordable in Egypt, which makes it a favorable destination for frequent travelers. You can always choose to come back as you can see a lot more than the five places mentioned above. The budget-friendly trip will save you a lot to come back and visit some other place next time.

5. Communication

Once you step in Egypt, locals will most probably receive you with a warm welcome and a smile, yet you might face some communication barriers. Although the English language is taught in Egyptian schools, the number of proficient English speakers in the country is relatively low. Whether in the streets or tourist areas, you might need a guide, a human interpreter like Torjoman, or at least a translation app that helps you overcome any communication barriers.

Egypt indeed has to be on your holiday checklist as you have a lot more to explore along with cuisines, transportation, scenic views, etc. Whenever you think of a holiday or a trip with your loved ones, we will suggest you choose this place. Once you visit various destinations, you will be fascinated and will surely come again sooner. So, after the COVID-19 gets over, why not plan a trip to get over the boredom?