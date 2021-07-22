9 Things To Plan For When You Are Renovating Your Kitchen in 2021

A renovated kitchen can help to increase your home value and add more functionality to your home. However, most home builders would agree that the process of renovating your kitchen is time-consuming and daunting to say the least. But, as the old saying goes ‘Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance’. In today’s post, we take a look at some of the most important things to plan for when it comes to renovating your kitchen.

1. Appliances

One of the first things you need to consider is your kitchen appliances. For instance, if you want to install a large commercial range, you need to be aware of the fact that the weight of this appliance may require that you conduct additional construction to brace the floor under it.

Additionally, hoods may require that you get a certain size vent duct. Meanwhile, depending on how old your home is, you may have to tear down a portion of your wall to upgrade your ducts. Other appliances like dishwashers may require more plumbing and wiring in order for them to function. Certain appliances such as microwaves may need a custom cabinet or shelf, unless you plan to place it on the countertop. The point being is that you need to jot down a list of appliances that you plan on installing in your kitchen as well as to check the specifications and dimensions of each appliance.

2. Main Thing You Want To Achieve

It’s highly recommended that you determine what you expect to achieve before starting the renovation project. This can help to simplify the process as well as to keep your expenses low. This also helps to ensure that you and the contractors that you work with, will be on the same page.

3. Lighting Plan

While it may not seem like it at first glance, your lighting can mean the difference between a dull or awe-inspiring kitchen renovation. If your kitchen only has 1 ceiling light or a small window above your sink, maybe it’s time for an upgrade.

Therefore, prepare to replace old doors and windows with more modern solutions that enable you to provide more light in the kitchen. To portray a dramatic effect, consider the possibility of using different layers of light such as pendant fixtures, chandeliers, LED under-cabinet lighting and recessed lighting. Dimmer switches can also help to maintain the amount of light your kitchen projects throughout the day.

4. Temporary Kitchen

Even though you may have a set date as to which you hope to complete your renovation project, unforeseen circumstances may cause you to push your deadline. Therefore many home builders proclaim that you should establish a temporary kitchen as you renovate your primary kitchen. This is highly encouraged if you have children.

One of the easiest things you can do to set up a temporary kitchen is to move the microwave, toaster oven and refrigerator to another room. If the season permits it, outdoor grilling may be an option as well. While washing utensils in the bathroom sink may not be fun, it negates the need to purchase plastic utensils and paper plates.

5. Do-It-Yourself Or Hire Out

Some individuals choose to renovate their kitchen on their own, to reduce their overall expenses. However, this doesn’t come without risk. As such, it’s highly recommended that you become more realistic about what you can do yourself and what will need the skills of a professional such as AAPlumbing.com or a kitchen designer. For instance, if you intend on changing the layout of your kitchen, you definitely need an electrician or a plumber.

Alternatively, when it comes to installing basic furniture and kitchen appliances, you can easily do that on your own.

6. Color Scheme

You may have an idea of what you want your kitchen to include, but have you ever thought about the color scheme? Neutral colors are ideal, especially if you intend on putting your home on the market in the future. Statistics also indicate that white kitchen cabinets are in high demand on the housing market.

White appeals to a wide range of people who have different tastes. While it may not seem like it, the color scheme of the kitchen is an area that remains a key concern for many home buyers. Therefore, if you plan on putting your house into the market consider using neutral colors.

7. Existing Layout

If you want to make your renovation project as cost-efficient as possible, consider sticking with the existing layout of your kitchen. Sticking with your kitchen’s existing layout can help to keep the process simple and more cost-effective. This doesn’t mean that you have to keep every piece of furniture and appliance in the same place.

But in the same breath, leaving major systems where they are such as gas, electricity and plumbing-based systems can help to significantly reduce your overall expenses. So, while your dishwasher or oven should be left in place, you can install things such as cabinetry to complement them.

8. Establish A Budget

The last thing you’d want to do is to start a project that you can’t finish, simply because you lack the funds to complete it. This is why you need to establish a budget for your project as well as to be realistic about what that truly entails. For instance, if you think a kitchen renovation project will only cost a few hundred dollars, think again. Data suggests that the average kitchen renovation project cost anywhere from $15,000 – $40,000.

As such, this is a reasonable rule of thumb to go by when it comes to establishing the parameters of your budget. The reality of the fact is that if you want to get your entire kitchen or relocate utilities and walls, it will be much more expensive than simply replacing your appliances or cabinets.

9. Anticipate Renovation Delays

Building approvals and permits are regarded as being one of the most common renovation delays that many renters and homeowners face. If you live in an apartment for instance, you may need approval from the owner of the building, prior to conducting a renovation project.

Getting approval from the building owner may take anywhere from a few days or weeks. The same thing can be said when it comes to getting a permit. You also need to be aware of the lead times for certain materials and dependencies. It’s not uncommon for individuals to experience a 12-14 week lead time when it comes to getting materials from international suppliers or handmade materials.

Last but not least, you need to plan for potential discoveries that may be made during the renovation process. Unfortunately, your contractor may not be able to know what’s behind the walls or floors of your home. Therefore, you need to prepare for the possibility that your contractor may make discoveries that will affect how long the project will take to be completed