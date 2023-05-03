Egypt is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture that attracts millions of tourists every year. However, traveling to Egypt can be expensive, especially if you don’t plan your trip carefully. In this article, we will discuss some tips to plan your budget-friendly Egypt tours.

Plan ahead

Planning ahead is one of the best ways to save money on your Egypt tours. By booking your flights and accommodations in advance, you can often get better deals and save money on your trip. You can also plan your itinerary in advance and avoid last-minute expenses.

Travel during the off-season

Traveling during the off-season is another great way to save money on your trip to Egypt. During the off-season, prices for flights and accommodations are often much lower than during the peak season. You can also avoid crowds and enjoy a more peaceful trip.

Use public transportation

Using public transportation is a great way to save money on your trip to Egypt. Public transportation is often much cheaper than taking taxis or renting a car. You can use buses, trains, and metro systems to get around the country.

Eat like a local

Eating like a local is another great way to save money on your trip to Egypt. Local restaurants and street food vendors often offer delicious food at much lower prices than tourist restaurants. You can try traditional Egyptian dishes like koshari, ful medames, and taameya.

Book tours in advance

Booking tours in advance is another great way to save money on your trip to Egypt. By booking tours in advance, you can often get better deals and save money on your trip. You can book tours for popular attractions like the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings, and Luxor Temple.

Bargain

Bargaining is a common practice in Egypt and is expected in many situations. By bargaining with vendors and shopkeepers, you can often get better deals and save money on souvenirs and other items. However, you should be polite and respectful while bargaining.

Choose budget-friendly accommodations

Choosing budget-friendly accommodations is another great way to save money on your trip to Egypt. You can choose hostels or budget hotels instead of luxury hotels. You can also use websites like Airbnb or Couchsurfing to find affordable accommodations.

Visit free attractions

Egypt has many free attractions that you can visit without spending any money. You can visit places like Al-Azhar Park, Cairo Citadel, and Khan el-Khalili market without paying any entrance fees.

Avoid tourist traps

Tourist traps are places that are designed to attract tourists and charge them high prices for goods and services. You should avoid tourist traps while traveling in Egypt and look for authentic experiences instead.

Learn some Arabic phrases

Learning some Arabic phrases can help you communicate with locals and avoid misunderstandings while traveling in Egypt. You can learn basic phrases like “hello,” “thank you,” “how much,” and “where is.”

Use cash instead of credit cards

While credit cards are widely accepted in Egypt, some vendors may charge an additional fee for using them. To avoid these fees, consider using cash instead. Additionally, withdrawing cash from an ATM instead of exchanging currency at a currency exchange booth can often result in better exchange rates.

Research and compare prices for activities and tours

Before booking any activities or tours, be sure to research and compare prices. Sometimes booking directly with the attraction or tour company can be cheaper than booking through a third-party website. Additionally, consider joining a group tour instead of a private tour, as group tours are often less expensive.

Bring your own water bottle

Buying bottled water can add up quickly, especially in a hot and dry country like Egypt. Instead, bring your own water bottle and refill it at public water fountains or with a water filtration system. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also reduce your plastic waste.

Shop at local markets for souvenirs

Instead of buying souvenirs at tourist shops, consider shopping at local markets for unique and affordable souvenirs. Not only will you find better prices, but you’ll also be supporting local artisans and businesses.

Bring sunscreen and a hat

The sun in Egypt can be very strong, so it’s important to protect yourself from sunburn and heatstroke. Bringing sunscreen and a hat can help you stay protected and avoid the need to buy these items at tourist shops, which can be more expensive.

Plan ahead for tipping

Tipping is a common practice in Egypt, especially in the tourism industry. To avoid overspending on tips, plan ahead and budget for tipping in your overall trip budget.

Bring snacks and water with you

Instead of buying snacks and drinks at tourist sites or restaurants, consider bringing your own. This can save you money and ensure that you have something to eat and drink, especially if you have dietary restrictions.

Use free walking tours

Many cities in Egypt offer free walking tours, which are a great way to explore the city on a budget. These tours are usually led by locals, who can provide insider tips and information about the city’s history and culture.

Stay in one place for longer

Instead of hopping from city to city, consider staying in one place for longer. This can help you save money on transportation costs and allow you to explore the city more thoroughly, including its hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path attractions.

Learn about local customs and traditions

Learning about local customs and traditions can help you avoid overpaying for services and products. For example, bargaining is a common practice in Egypt, so it’s important to learn how to do it properly to avoid paying more than you should.

Consider volunteer opportunities

If you’re interested in giving back while traveling, consider volunteering at a local organization or charity. This can provide you with a unique cultural experience while also helping you save money on accommodations and activities.

In conclusion, traveling to Egypt can be expensive if you don’t plan your trip carefully. However, by following these tips, you can plan a budget-friendly trip to Egypt without compromising on the quality of your experience.