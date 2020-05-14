Top Places You Must Visit in Ireland – 2020 Guide

Are you thinking about visiting Ireland, but you’re not sure where to go? Fortunately, you have come to the right place. Throughout this blog, we will share some of the favorite places from across this beautiful country. Whether you’re going to the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland, there is a vast amount of beauty to be discovered through Ireland. Below are some of the top things to do when visiting Ireland.

Dublin

It’s pretty likely that you will start off in Dublin. Dublin is an incredible city. It’s beautiful, has tons of nightlife, and it has some of the best things in Ireland all in one spot. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that you’re going to want to visit the Guinness Storehouse. The Guinness Storehouse is where they make and store Guinness, and it’s a must-see attraction. It’s always busy, but for a good reason. The Guinness Storehouse has been voted the best tourist attraction in all of Europe.

While you’re in Dublin, make to stop at Trinity College. The college has a beautiful campus, but it’s also the home of the Book of Kells. The Book of Kells is a priceless manuscript that was made by Irish monks from over a thousand years ago. This manuscript protected a vast amount of knowledge that was protected throughout the Dark Ages.

The Wild Atlantic Way Coastline

This surreal coastal line goes from the tip of Ireland in the north all the way down to the bottom. The Atlantic Way is a fantastic way to get a genuine taste of what Ireland is. When you’re on the Atlantic Way, a great place to start is Sligo, which goes north towards Northern Ireland or south towards Galway. The important thing to do is go out there and get lost.

The west coast of Ireland is very remote and can be great for connecting with nature. There’s a vast amount of isolated capes and exciting quirky villages that you will be able to check out. When it comes to specific destinations along the Wild Atlantic Way, the town of Strandhill is a great place to check out. This town has a great surf feel to it and a very large beach.

You can take surfing lessons there, and then afterward, you can head over to Voya Seaweed Baths. Here, you can try the old traditional Irish remedy of a steaming hot seaweed bath in saltwater. It may sound a little particular, but it will rejuvenate your soul and leave you feeling silky smooth.

Another place you need to visit along the Wild Atlantic Way is Slieve League. This place is north of Sligo, and they’re home to the highest cliffs in Ireland and the highest sea cliffs in Europe.

Slieve League

These cliffs make the Cliffs of Moher look like dwarfs. Slieve League is significantly less crowded than the Cliffs of Moher. Not to mention, this place is Instagram worthy. Therefore, be sure to grab your camera, travel buddy, and make your way to Slieve League. Just keep in mind not to get too close to the edge of the cliffs because it’s a long way down if you fall.

Galway

Galway is known to be a university town on the west coast of Ireland. The best word to describe this is funky. This town has street art and lots of musicians. Galway is one of the most musical cities in Ireland, and in the entire world. Galway also has amazing restaurants and is a great place to base yourself for exploring the surrounding areas.

With that said, Galway is the best area to experience the traditional Irish language known as Gaelic. If you head north of the city, there is a cultural center called Connects Swain in a renovated village, where you can hear this language come to life. You can also enjoy live music at the bars such as the Crane in downtown Galway.

Galway is also known for its oysters. Therefore, be sure to sample some of them at Morans on the Weir. This place is an oyster cottage that is located in an old traditional building. The building has been standing for decades, and you can get an incredible seafood platter there.

Aran Islands

The Aran Islands are next to Galway. The majority of people from Galway will go to Cliffs of Moher, but it’s highly recommended that you go to the Aran Islands. It’s only a short plane ride away or a ferry from Galway. The Aran Islands is a unique place that has preserved the ancient style of Irish life. Furthermore, if you’re an adrenaline junkie, then you’re going to want to head to the Aran Islands. There is a natural swimming pool with a large cliff jump, that will definitely be worth your time.

County Cork

After you visit the Aran Islands, keep heading down the Wild Atlantic Way to County Cork. County Cork is the birthplace of local food in Ireland. When it comes to food, it’s the breadbasket of the country and multiple local food producers that will make your mouth water. In County Cork, you will be able to try local Irish cheese, or you can go kayaking along the beautiful coastlines.

The southwest of Ireland is at the tail end of a jet stream. Therefore, the weather is temperate and charming towns such as Kinsale make for an amazing stopping place. If you head into Cork City, you will find yourself immersed in the history of Ireland’s battle with the English for independence.

Belfast

Ireland has been free of the UK for approximately one-hundred years. When you visit Belfast, you must go on an artwork tour. This artwork tour will show murals that were once political but now have become an artistic way of bringing closure to the terrible warfare they had to endure.

Conclusion

Now that you know some of the top places to visit in Ireland, are your bags packed yet? Ireland is full of interesting places and beautiful scenery. A trip to this stunning country will not leave you disappointed. Between the welcoming locals to the coastlines and castles, Ireland will be a trip that leaves an imprint on you forever.

Lastly, of all the great things to do in Ireland, consider going on a whale watching tour. For more information, visit Vikings Landing. Seeing whales from the top of Irish cliffs is the ultimate send off, and encompasses what Ireland is all about.