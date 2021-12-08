5 Pinstripe Ideas for Cars

Are you looking for different ways to make your car’s exterior more unique? Do you want your vehicle’s wrap job to express more of your personality than a flat color? If so, then you need to learn all that you can about pinstripe ideas for car wraps.

Doing so can help you achieve an individualistic aesthetic that will have everyone on the road doing double-takes. More than anything, it allows you to create a loud design without making the pinstriping permanent (thanks to the car wrap).

See below for an in-depth guide listing several pinstripe ideas for cars that you should consider placing on your hot rod.

Rally Stripe and Pin Stripe Combo

There are generally two different chains of thought when it comes to placing stripes on a car. Some prefer rally stripes (wider stripes going down the middle of the car) and those that prefer pinstripes.

Here’s the question we’re asking: why not combine the two? As if a rally stripe or pinstripe design wouldn’t differentiate your car enough, the two of them together would be lethal!

First, choose your colorway. What color do you want your rally stripe to be (we recommend a single rally stripe for this design, as two stripes may make it seem too busy)? What color do you want your pinstripes to be (choose two colors)?

Made the car wrap on your vehicle’s body a neutral color—white, grey, or black—to provide a beautiful contrast between the body and the stripes.

The rally stripe will be placed on the car first, then the pinstripes will be placed on either side of it to complete the look. The result will be a vintage look that’s sleek and attractive! If you want to take things a step further, you can line the lower fourth of the car’s body to match the rally stripe and pinstripe. You can use our custom graphics services to turn this into a reality.

Gold Leaf Pinstripes

Some of you reading this aren’t going for a sporty look. You have a luxury vehicle and you want to create a pinstripe design that matches it.

Allow us to ask you this question: what color/material do you typically think of when someone says the word “luxury“? We’re willing to bet your answer was gold. Let’s use that to our advantage!

Your custom graphics service can use gold leaf to create a beautiful pinstripe detail. Even if you only place one or two pinstripes throughout the car, people will notice the subtle gleam of your car whenever it drives by!

For those of you that have never heard of it, gold leaf is gold that’s been turned into very thin sheets (thinner than paper) and is sold in different karats and shades of gold. That said, most people use yellow gold leaf.

We can help you turn that gold leaf into a layer of pinstripes that wrap around the bottom of your car’s body. We could also place a hash mark or two on your car so that your vehicle sparkles whenever you make a turn.

Flame Pinstripes

Maybe you have a vintage Hot Rod that you’re looking to give a facelift too. Perhaps you want to exhibit the flair of your sports car. Whatever the case might be, you can’t go wrong with a subtle design of flames on your vehicle.

With pinstripes, you could design a minimalist flame design that outlines the shape of the flame without filling it in with color. This will give it a more modern aesthetic than the commonplace red, yellow, and orange flames. Plus, you can make the pinstripe whatever color you wish!

There are a few different ways you could go about this. First, you could place the flame pinstripes on the front of the car with the flames extending over the side (that’s the most common way) or you could have flames jutting from the wheels.

Color Psychology Mind Trick

Have you ever wondered why Ferrari likes to stick with certain colors like red, white, black, and yellow for body paint on their cars? It’s because they’re using color psychology to send a subliminal message.

Color psychology supports the idea that each color has individual emotions and feelings that your brain interprets when you lay eyes on them. For example, the color red exudes excitement, youthfulness, and playfulness.

If you have a subtle message you’d like to send to everyone that sees your car, find a color that matches it and use it for the pinstripes on your car wraps.

Wing Pinstripes

If you want to exemplify the thrill of your car but flames aren’t your thing, then you should consider a wing pinstripe design.

This can be as bold or as subtle as you’d like. For all you bold people out there, you can create a custom design where the wings take over a large portion of the sides of your vehicle.

If you’re more of the subtle type, then you can use pinstripes to create a small, yet noticeable logo-style wing design that will express your love of taking off at top speed.

Invest in Pinstripes for Your Car Wraps Today

Now that you have seen an in-depth guide on 5 incredible pinstripe ideas for car wraps, be sure to use this information to your advantage.

Take the time to read this article for more information on everything that you need to know about car wraps before you invest in them.