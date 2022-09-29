Helpful Guide on Picking Sander for Drywall

If you don’t know where to start to choose a drywall sander, this article is for you. Sanding provides a smooth texture to your drywall and is considered one of the major processes you can’t escape. You need to have a drywall sander among your powermentools to be able to achieve the best results.

How to Choose Drywall Sander

You have to consider numerous factors while buying a drywall sander. To reach your goal, you should learn more about this tool. Let’s start with the types of sanders you can use in your house.

Drywall sanders types

You have to choose the right tool based on the material you work with and the project. The proper instrument doesn’t leave marks on the wall or uneven surfaces. Pick the type you need from this list:

1. Dustless turbo sander

This type comes with the attached vacuum. It keeps all the dust far from your nose and eyes and allows you to work on the project with a high level of comfort. If you have a large area to work on, this is your option. The dust extractor heavily relies on vacuum quality. It contains the HEPA filter which can reduce the dust later;

2. Orbital sander

This is a classic type that works quietly. It is compact and can be held for several hours due to its lightweight. If you don’t have a big project and work in your apartment, you might need an orbital sander.

The cost is affordable, and you can use it on baseboards and drywalls. You can buy sanding pads of different sizes for your work. The standard pad is square. It does not take much time to change the disks too;

3. Random orbital model

This sander is similar to the orbital one. It is made to polish the walls. Instead of the square-shaped head, it has a circular one. Apart from that, the main feature of a random orbital sander is the sandpaper that rotates with the head.

It helps to decrease the gouge number while working with an orbital sander. Normally, random orbital sanders come with the dust extractors to gather all the dust and stop the dust from spreading during the work;

4. Belt model

This sander is widely used for big projects. It quickly sands large surfaces. However, the surface must be flat. You can use a belt sander for flooring and woodworking projects. Its head has a belt shape and is enfolded on the 2 drums. The front drum has free-floating movement capacity, while the rear drum comes with an electric motor attached to it.

There is an adjustment knob on it to make sure that the belt fits tightly in the center of the whole machine. Apart from that, it comes with a lever that releases tension. You can buy a 24-inch sander for professional projects, and an 18-inch model will cover the amateur’s needs;

5. Disc tool

This sander is made as a handheld tool and is widely used as a part of the drill. If you need to quickly create a smooth finish for the big area, you can mount the round head of the sander to the drill. It does not take much time to achieve the results you want;

6. Detail sander

This is a top tool for tight places you can easily reach with any other type of sanders. It is the most suitable machine to smooth the corners. The disc and head of the instrument look like triangles. Sometimes, you can hear that this model is called a triangle sander;

7. Electric sander

This type can easily reach corners and hard-to-reach places, including walls and ceilings. It has a tube as in the vacuum cleaner that comes with a sanding pad of circular shape. You can adjust this pad any time you want to reach higher or lower. Usually, electric models have a collecting bag for dust;

8. Oscillating spindle sander

It is made to smooth the edges of the board and sometimes make the beveled edges. It is way heavier than other models, and usually, it contains a wide range of drums. This machine is popular among carpenters and professional woodworkers;

9. Portable sander with cable

This one is a perfect heavy-duty model for professionals. It is more expensive than other options on the list, and it deals with big projects. It is also the heaviest model among sander types.

Size of the project

You should keep in mind the amount of work you have to deal with. Once you understand your task, you will be able to pick the proper type of sander. If you need to sand a big house, you might want to use those models that deal with large areas.

If you need to work on a small territory, a classic orbital sander might be enough. Think about your future projects. You don’t have to limit yourself to one tool, but you might not need more if you don’t have a wide range of different drywalls.

Style is important

Keep in mind the style of a drywall sander. Think about the main purposes that this sander serves. Drum models are widely used for flooring, for example. A random orbital model is efficient at peeling off all the material you don’t need.

A belt sander might be required for a big project that you want to finish fast. Think about the height of the drywall and whether you can hold a sander for a long time.

Drywall Sander for You

No matter which type of project you are to accomplish, you have to think about all the features you might need from a drywall sander in advance. In the future, you might work with flooring or corners.

Find out which type you need and decide on the most suitable option from the list. Learn the advantages and specifics of each model, and you will be able to find the one you need the most.