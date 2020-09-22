5 Steps to Picking the Right Legal Recruitment Firm in 2020

Whether you’re a professional considering a career shift or an organization looking to hire a lawyer, it’s advisable to partner with a legal recruitment firm to get the job done. A legal recruitment firm is something of a middleman. They match organizations that are interested in hiring lawyers with candidates looking for work.

As a candidate, you have many advantages when you partner with the right recruitment firm. Not only are you more likely to get hired faster, but you can improve your chances of landing a job at a company that’s a good fit for you.

Likewise, there are many benefits for law firms and corporations that use the services of the right legal recruitment firm. Surprisingly, it can be more cost-effective to use an external agency rather than your internal recruitment team. Most HR departments have full workloads. Asking them to put aside their list of tasks to search for a new employee can negatively impact their productivity. Not only must they start an exhaustive headhunting process, but they must conduct thorough interviews to find a great candidate.

Moreover, your internal talent acquisition team is unlikely to have the expertise of a good legal recruitment firm and may hire someone who is the wrong fit for your company. This can hurt your work environment and can hinder your firm’s productivity. If the candidate is unable to adapt, it can be a waste of valuable resources as your organization restarts its quest to find the right lawyer.

While there are certainly many benefits to hiring a legal recruitment firm, finding a good one can be challenging. If you do a quick search online, you’ll notice that dozens are fighting for your attention. Fortunately, some easy steps can help you connect with the right one.

#1 Find a Legal Recruitment Firm Led by Lawyers

Just like you shouldn’t hire someone untrained in the culinary arts to prepare Michelin star meals, you shouldn’t hire anyone other than a lawyer to fulfill your legal recruitment needs. Thankfully, such firms do exist.

Just like you shouldn't hire someone untrained in the culinary arts to prepare Michelin star meals, you shouldn't hire anyone other than a lawyer to fulfill your legal recruitment needs. Thankfully, such firms do exist. Their strong legal background is an asset, whether they're finding you the right lawyers, compliance officers, contract administrators, or law clerks.

Using such a firm is also advantageous for candidates. With their professional insight into your strengths and weakness, they can adjust your résumé to accentuate your merits. If your portfolio isn’t suited to your goals, they can use their expertise to advise you on how to improve your candidacy.

Remember, few understand the mindset of lawyers better than those in the legal profession. If an organization calls you in for an interview for a legal position, a recruitment firm led by lawyers can train you to leave an excellent impression.

#2 Look for an Experienced Firm

Your organization should look for a company that has been in the business of legal recruitment for at least a decade. An experienced firm can better identify red flags in potential candidates to help you avoid headaches down the road. For example, they may recognize inconsistencies in a lawyer’s résumé better than someone outside of the legal profession. An experienced firm will also have a proven system that can help them quickly zero in on a set of candidates that suit your company’s specific wants.

Likewise, such a firm can also help candidates find work faster with their experience. For example, a seasoned company that understands the current job climate can help you finetune your brand. This is especially important for fresh candidates who are trying to find legal work in an ever-changing market. They will also help you determine what salary to ask for and how to ask for it.

#3 Check Their Reputation

To find the right candidate, partner with a reputable legal recruitment firm. Check their website for testimonials from candidates and organizations. A company that boasts good reviews from executives at renowned corporations across a variety of industries such as law firms, banks, multinational corporations, health care organizations, real estate groups and others is likely to better understand your own industry. You can easily crosscheck the reviews yourself by contacting the reviewers.

It’s likely that a firm that earns good reviews strives to develop and maintain strong relationships with other companies. Such a firm is more likely to give your organization the respect it deserves.

Partnering with a reputable company is also advisable for candidates. Recruitment agencies with proven track records usually earn repeat business. This means that there are more potential openings for new clients looking for a career move.

#4 Look for a Personal Touch

Your legal recruitment firm should look at you as more than just another client. They should offer an honest, objective, and personal touch and understand the nuances of your requirements. An individualized approach is the most effective, whether you’re an individual or a corporation interested in their services.

#5 Find the Complete Package

A legal recruitment firm should offer a complete set of services. They shouldn’t stop until your goals have been achieved. They should be involved in database selection, networking, advertising, and direct search. The latter is particularly helpful if your organization is looking for a specific candidate who isn’t actively searching for a new job and must be headhunted. Such a firm can help you design a plan of attack to recruit your ideal candidate. A company that offers you a complete package will save you time, money, and energy with a multipronged plan.

Using the services of such a firm is equally important for candidates. Such a company will work with you every step of the way, from the matching phase to the negotiation stage. For example, a recruitment firm with your best interests at heart will not back down until you are given the benefits package you deserve.

Making a career move or hiring the best candidate that suits your company’s culture can be a tough process. Doing it alone can take time and leave you with unsatisfactory results. However, with an experienced, reputable, empathetic, and result-oriented legal recruitment firm on your side, you can find certain success.