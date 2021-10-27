How to Pick the Right Attire for Any Occasion

Dressing up can be a complicated process, especially when considering the different occasions you need to attend. Wearing the appropriate attire requires that you dress according to what is expected in the specific event. And while you may want to be as trendy as possible, you still need to think of whether you will look as good as the models you see wearing the latest in fashion or not.

Some occasions may already provide you with guidelines for a dress code, such as an all-black formal party, making it much simpler to decide on a suitable attire. However, it may be solely upon your discretion to determine what you should wear to blend in for other affairs.

When you dress appropriately for any occasion, you send out the right signals to people around you. You look comfortable in what you wear, and you stand out positively. You also project self-confidence, which in turn, is felt by everyone else. Coupled with a winning personality, you are sure to draw attention and attract people to your side.

The following tips can help you pick out the most suitable attire for any occasion.

Wear clothes that flatter your figure

Whatever you choose to wear, always consider your body shape and ensure that your outfit flatters. It would be best to try on several clothes and see if they fit you just right. No matter how beautiful an outfit is, it would go to waste if you wear the wrong size or doesn’t compliment your specific body shape. Additionally, it is best to check out different angles as the back view of your attire is just as essential as the front. Keep in mind that people do not only look at you as you face them. They will also have a view of your side and back angles. Thus, you want to ensure that your clothes are a perfect fit, front, side, and back.

Keep the occasion in mind

Whether you like it or not, there are dress codes for various occasions. While they may not be specified when you receive your invitation, you need to know the most suitable attire. For instance, weddings are formal events and call for long gowns or mid-length formal dresses. On the other hand, short dresses are acceptable if you are attending a party, preferably something a little more dressy than your casual outfits. Always consider the affair you are attending and base your decision on what to wear from there.

Dress your age

You may not be aware of this but age is an essential factor with the clothes you choose to wear. It influences the style, design, and even the colours of your attire, notwithstanding the occasion. Therefore, if you are a bit older, it would be wise to avoid wearing clothes that younger people choose. Additionally, you may also want to go for subtle colours and classic cuts. Still, some outfits are not age-specific, but you must also be discerning how they look on you.

Suggested attires for various occasions

Barbecues, family gatherings, night outs with friends. These are casual affairs that don’t require getting all dressed up in fancy outfits. Think of comfort and ease while still staying stylish. You can go for jeans coupled with a pretty top, paired with fashionable sneakers, dainty flats, or sandals. You can always look for different quality denims and have your jeans designed according to your taste. You can also couple it with a denim jacket for cooler weather, especially during outdoor events. While you want to be relaxed in your attire, make that extra effort to look great, avoiding worn-out tee-shirts or sneakers that have seen better days. Always dress to impress, no matter what you wear.

Job interview. A job interview requires dressing up for success. First impressions are essential as you want your interviewer to like what they see, even before the interview starts. Dress appropriately, ensuring that you look professional and neat. Tailored suits are suitable, whether you decide to wear a skirt or slacks. You may also wear a simple cut dress, preferably navy blue or black. If you are applying for a more laid-back company, you can always show off your style. Still, it is best to avoid being too trendy, such as wearing flashy accessories that can be distracting. Being dressed a little more than the attire of regular employees is helpful.

Cocktails and engagement parties. If you are attending a fancy event, the typical dress code would be cocktail attire, which is not as formal as a black-tie event. Your little black dress, which is a staple in every wardrobe, is ideal for these occasions. Cocktail parties may be on the more formal side or can be a little more dressed-down in the company of good friends. Still, it is best to wear smart-casual outfits such as tailored pants or skirts slightly above the knee. Super-short skirts are not appropriate for these events.

Black-tie wedding events and galas. Formal occasions like these call for more fancy outfits, from shimmery fabric to embellished details. Today, the length of a dress is not overly-emphasized like it used to be but it is still more appropriate to wear either a floor-length gown or a knee-length dress. You can also look dressed for the occasion with a formal suit coupled with classy accessories. Complete the look with chic shoes and a flattering hairstyle.

Bridal showers. Bridal showers have a more relaxed atmosphere. Much like a baby shower, you can choose floral prints on a pretty dress. Printed skirts paired with a cardigan or loose, flowy blouses over pants are just as suitable for these occasions. It is also a good idea to wear sandals, ballet shoes, or flats when attending showers. High-heeled shoes can be uncomfortable considering the activities included in a bridal shower, or a baby shower for that matter. If you are attending a bridal shower, keep in mind that just like a wedding, white is the bride’s colour. And while black is not a no-no, it is still best to stick to pastels and lighter shades.

Dressing up for any occasion can be a little complicated but is a lot of fun too. Learn how to experiment, mix and match pieces, and study the art of accessorising to come up with the perfect look for any event you are invited to.