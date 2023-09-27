How to Pick a Powerful Vibrator  That’s Right for You

Before choosing the vibrator, take a moment to reflect on your desires and expectations from the product. Your intentions for a clitoral vibrator during partnered, penetrative sex will lead you to different choices than if you seek a clitoral vibrator for personal solo use. Additionally, consider the specific type of clitoral stimulation that brings you pleasure. To make an informed decision about the ideal vibrator for you, take into account these various factors.

Please consider the following factors before purchasing

Size: Clit vibrators come in a diverse range of sizes, spanning from discreet, travel-friendly options like bullet vibrators that fit snugly in your hand to larger wands with substantial handles. The size is very important when selecting a vibrator.Depending on your preferences, a compact bullet vibrator might be the ideal choice for portability and discretion.

Girth and Length: Vibrators vary in girth and length, each offering a different experience. Thicker vibrators often deliver more powerful vibrations, but they can be less maneuverable. Conversely, thinner vibrators might be gentler but more convenient for some users, thanks to their portability.

Price Range: Clit vibrators are available at various price points, starting from affordable options around $20 and reaching up to premium models priced at $300 or more. Budget-conscious buyers can still find effective and stimulating vibrators, while those willing to invest in a pricier option can access advanced features such as app connectivity, multiple vibration modes, and travel locks.

Material: Prioritize vibrators made from body-safe materials like medical-grade silicone and ABS plastic. These materials not only simplify cleaning but also ensure the vibrator is safe for intimate use.

Intensity and Modes: Understanding your preferred vibration intensity and patterns can streamline your search for the perfect vibrator. If you’re new to vibrators, you may not require an ultra-powerful toy with numerous settings. Consider factors like shape and texture, especially if you have a sensitive clit.

Internal vs. External Stimulation: While vibrators are commonly associated with external clitoral stimulation, many models offer a combination of sensations. Determine whether you desire internal G-spot stimulation alongside clitoral pleasure. You may also want a vibrator with pinpointed stimulation or a blend of both internal and external sensations.

Here are three ways to enhance your experience with a clit vibrator

Introduce Lubrication

Incorporating lubricants into your play can elevate the sensations provided by your vibrator. Lubrication reduces friction, leading to a smoother and more pleasurable sexual experience, regardless of the toy you’re using. It can be particularly helpful if it takes time to become naturally lubricated, helping to build arousal. Moreover, using lube during external stimulation can alter the sensation, creating a slick and enjoyable feel. Opt for water-based lubricants, as they are compatible with almost all sex toy materials.

Explore Position Enhancers

To enhance comfort during play, consider utilizing supportive sex furniture such as position enhancers. Some position enhancers, like the Liberator Axis Magic Wand Mount, feature a built-in holder for sex toys. This addition allows you to experiment with new angles and heightened stimulation, offering a hands-free vibrating experience. Position enhancers provide excellent support and can be employed for both solo and partnered sexual activities.

Set the Mood with Candles

Candles can set a sensual ambiance in any room, creating an intimate atmosphere, even when you’re enjoying solo play. Many candles emit a romantic aroma that can intensify the feeling of closeness. For an added touch, you may also explore massage oil candles, which can be used to provide yourself or your partner with an erotic massage.

Handpicked for you

The market is brimming with top-notch clitoral vibrators, and it’s valuable to be acquainted with some of the finest options available. Whether you’re in search of an economical clitoral vibrator, a discreet and subtle toy, or a choice to explore if you’re new to clitoral stimulation, there is a wide array of choices at your disposal. If you haven’t found the right clitoral toy for yourself yet, browse through a few of the quality options we’ve recommended for you below.

Womanizer Premium 2

The Womanizer Premium 2 is an opulent vibrator that incorporates contactless Pleasure Air technology, presenting users with a choice of 14 distinct intensity levels. An enhanced Autopilot mode is now included, providing an option for those who prefer the vibrator to take control. Additionally, the Smart Silence feature guarantees that the toy activates solely upon contact with the skin.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Gen

The Pro 2 Next Generation from Satisfyer builds upon the success of their original suction stimulator, offering an upgraded experience. With 11 intensity levels, contactless clitoral stimulation, a quieter motor, and enhanced controls, this product demonstrates that top-notch suction pleasure can be accessible without a hefty price tag.

Rose Toys first exploded on Tiktok. It’s a low-key toy that has attracted a large following with its cute rose shape, but it really doesn’t disappoint either.At around $40, it offers 10 vibration and sucking modes, plus it’s waterproof, making it extremely cost-effective at this price point for consumers on a budget.

Hitachi Magic Wand

Renowned as the most iconic vibrator in history, the Magic Wand delivers an array of vibration patterns and intensities. This cordless iteration of the classic wand boasts several enhancements, including a sleek silicone head, reduced noise levels, four power settings, and four vibration patterns. Even after five decades on the market, the Magic Wand remains the world’s top-selling vibrator.

We-Vibe Chorus

Almost two decades ago, We-Vibe introduced the groundbreaking C-shaped vibrator, setting the stage for continuous innovation on one of their flagship products. Enter the We-Vibe Chorus, an evolution of the We-Vibe Sync, boasting several noteworthy enhancements and features. These include touch-sensitive receptors, an analog “squeeze” remote, and a sleeker body design. This toy is perfect for couples.