Pharrell Williams Says Black People Don’t Have Access To Healthcare As Whites

Pharrell Williams was the latest guest to chat with Jimmy Fallon over video chat on “The Tonight Show”. The famous producer used the opportunity to shed light on an important topic pertaining to coronavirus.

Pharrell discussed how the coronavirus has been disproportionately affecting black and brown people around the world due to racism within the health care system.

“There’s this narrative that people who look like me, darker or lighter, brown and black folks, that we don’t know how to take care of ourselves”, Pharrell explained. “It’s just that the healthcare is disproportionate and you’re seeing the effects of that right now in the way that this thing is spreading and who’s getting the help and how they’re getting the help”.



“There are historical injustices with healthcare with people of color. And those things systemically contribute to the disproportionate access”, Williams concluded.