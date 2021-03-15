Peugeot 3008 SUV vs Nissan Qashqai – Review 2021

Wondering how the Peugeot 3008 SUV stacks up against the Nissan Qashqai? Read on to find out.

Spaciousness & Practicality

The Nissan Qashqai seats up to five people comfortably, with adequate legroom and headroom for rear passengers, and you’ll find the Peugeot 3008 SUV offers the same.

The two vary in boot space however, with the Qashqai offering 430 litres and the Peugeot 3008 offering 591 litres. The Qashqai has good underfloor storage and rear seats that fold to make a total capacity of 1598 litres, while the Peugeot’s capacity with rear seats folded is 1670 litres. The Peugeot 3008 also has the added benefit of being able to fold the front passenger seat flat for carrying long items such as a surfboard.

Technology

The Nissan Qashqai comes standard with a rear-view camera, intelligent emergency braking and the ability to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth.

The Peugeot 3008 matches each of these features, and additionally comes standard with Apple CarPlay, a smartphone charging plate and voice recognition abilities. It also has an 8.0 inch touchscreen with better graphics than the Qashqai.

In terms of safety features, both cars rate high with emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. The Peugeot 3008 also features adaptive cruise control and smart beam assistance.

Design & Style

Aside from the addition of more interesting bumper designs and updated headlights, the Nissan Qashqai is much the same as it has always been in terms of design. The interior is adequate, but is more functional than stylish.

The Peugeot 3008 is visually striking, both externally and internally. Named by Cars Guide as the ‘best-looking model in its class’, the 3008 has a number of details which help it outshine the Nissan Qashqai in design and style.

On the outside, a distinct grille and recessed highlights give the 3008 a sophisticated look, while the rear lights feature a classy three striped ‘claw’ design. Inside, the dash looks modern and sleek with an 8.0 inch touchscreen, mood lighting and high quality materials throughout.

Engine & Transmission

The Nissan Qashqai only offers a 2.0 L 16-valve 4-cylinder petrol engine in Australia and only the ST grade offers manual transmission. There are also no 4X4 models available. The Qashqai engine tends to be noisier than the Peugeot 3008, especially at high speeds.

The Peugeot 3008 SUV offers both a petrol and diesel engine. The THP turbo petrol engine produces 121kW at 240Nm of torque while the BlueHDI turbo diesel engine produces 122kW and 400Nm. Petrol models have six speed automatic transmission, and diesel models have 8-speed automatic.

Infotainment system

The Peugeot has an 8-inch touchscreen display that comes as standard but it isn’t really that simple to use and can be counter intuitive sometimes. The screen also isn’t that responsive and is known to be laggy at times.

But one big plus is that if you have a smartphone, be it an Android or an Apple phone, you can use the features your phones have to get around this headache.

Now when it comes to the Nissan, it has a 7-inch screen with DAB radio and gps comes with the N-Connecta, but in direct comparison with the Peugeot one it feels very old and the Peugeot ones feels miles ahead.

It doesn’t support smartphone features like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The whole presentation of the Nissan screen comes off as just not up-to-par, the graphics are grainy and blurry, but it is also a lot more responsive than the Peugeot one.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort and these two cars, you have to look at it from different angles.

If you’re not going that fast, than the car to choose is definitely the Qashqai, it’s amazing making you ignorant of all the bumps and holes your car is driving over and it has a feature that helps with that, whenever you’re going over speed hump the breaks automatically slow down the car ever so slightly to make it a more comfortable ride.

But when it comes to higher speeds it definitely goes to the Peugeot, since at low speeds you tend to feel every bump and hole in the road, and you can feel it throughout the whole cabin.

Now at higher speeds the 3008 is like a space ship, it is smooth and doesn’t make a sound, it cruises along the road without effort while the Nissan is much more susceptible to all the things that can make a road trip uncomfortable, like wind noise, too much engine noise and so on.

You also have to consider what the interiors of the vehicles are like, you need room, comfort, it needs to be practical but also stylish.

The Nissan is much more angled towards function than design, you can find a lot of different compartments for the whole family.

The 3008 is very stylish and sets a good atmosphere, it’s a big improvement from Peugeot of the past, the material used inside is also of high quality, besides a few hard plastics you can find.

Value for money

The Nissan Qashqai has a cheaper driveway price compared to the Peugeot 3008 SUV. Qashqai ST is listed from $27,990, whereas the Peugeot 3008 Active SUV is about $15,000 more expensive. But does driveway price give you the full picture?

All variants of the Peugeot 3008 come with high-quality features such as automatic lights and wipers, 8.0 inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay which you have to upgrade to get in the Nissan Qashqai. The Peugeot has the advantage of more carrying space and an engine with more oomph. So overall, despite the price difference, the Peugeot 3008 represents greater value for money

If you’re keen to experience the Peugeot 3008 for yourself, come visit them at Perth City Peugeot or call them today to book a test drive.