Peter Jones Net Worth 2021 – Life and Career

Peter David Jones is an entrepreneur and business that hails from the UK. He’s got interests in a lot of different industries like mobiles phones, media, leisure, television, retail, and property. He is the only one of the originals remaining as an investor on the BBC Two television show Dragon’s Den and on the American Inventor, which is the American counterpart to that show.

He was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2009 Year Honours.

Early life

Peter David Jones was born on March 18th, in 1966. He grew up in Maidenhead, Berkshire, England. Both of his parents worked hard and full-time for 50 years in order to provide for the whole family. As far as his education goes he went to the Desborough School and after that to The Windsor Boys’ School.

Career

He’s experienced many victories and loses when it comes to business. When he was just 16 years old he started a business where he made personal computers. In the middle of his twenties, he decided to open a cocktail bar in Windsor that was inspired by the Tom Cruise movie “Cocktail”. But it didn’t turn out as he thought it would, he had to sell it and lost a lot of money and even ended moving in back with his parents.

After that, he joined Siemens Nixdorf and after its acquisition, he started his next business which was called Phones International Group in April 1998.

Between 2004 and 2008 Peter Jones went on to start a couple of businesses like Wines4Business.com, which was an online retailer that worked solely on selling champagne and wine to corporate clients and another one called Celsius, which was a specialist recruitment business that aimed mostly in biotechnologist.

In 2009 he decided to found The Peter Jones Enterprise Academy which was meant to teach entrepreneurial skills to UK residents. The Peter Jones Enterprise Academy was built on a couple of spots all throughout the UK like Manchester, Sheffield, Amersham, Southend and Oxford. In 2013 another one opened in Leamington with the help of Warwickshire College. Students of the academy are there to learn how to enhance a company or key skills that will help them become a successful entrepreneur. The academy was to offer the BTEC Level 3 Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at both its Leamington and Rugby campuses.

He also has a lot of television shows that were either his idea or he is somehow a part of it. Television shows he has a part in are Dragon’s Den, American Inventor and Tycoon. He is the last remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s Dragon’s Den which started all the way back in 2005. American inventor was actually his idea and he sold it to ABC and it had a lot of success with the American audience, it ended up with a 7.8 average rating and a 13 share which made it the number one show in the US.

Accolades and Accomplishments

Peter David Jones has had many great achievements when it comes to business, he’s founded many of them and managed to amass large amounts of money through it. He has also helped future generations of entrepreneurs with his academy. He has also had lots of success in his personal life. He has one ex-wife with whom he has 2 children, Anabelle and William and a current wife, Tara and three children with her, Natalia, Isabella and Tallulah.

The net worth of Peter Jones

His net worth is thought to be more than £500 million today. He made all that money with his own entrepreneurship and business ideas. He also made lots of money with his appearances on TV, mostly from Dragon’s Den.