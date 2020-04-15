Budget-Friendly Tips To Truly Personalise Your Home – 2020 Guide

Personalising your home can take time, particularly if you have multiple rooms to redesign at once. But with small changes such as colour theme and artwork, you can create the perfect room without spending a small fortune on design ideas and brand-new furniture. In this article, we will be looking into budget-friendly tips to help you personalise your home on a budget.

Upcycle Old Items

One of the easiest ways to decorate on a budget is to upcycle old items and turn them into something new. Whether this is a biscuit tin that is now being used to hold makeup brushes or books used to create an interesting paper flower bouquet, this is the perfect way to take something old and make it brand new and exciting that works perfectly with your brand-new interior design theme.

In addition, several upcycling projects can also be completed for your outside area. Whether it is a garden bed made out of pallets or a hammock made out of older pieces of rope, these DIY projects can help you to enjoy your outside space with custom made furniture without having to spend money on pre-made garden furniture.

Use Your Photography As Decoration

If you are a creative person that loves to paint or take photos then you can also use this as decoration. By having your artwork printed onto canvas you can hang this up in any room in your home. With several providers such as parrotprint.com offering competitive rates on your own custom canvas, this is the perfect budget-friendly way to personalise your home. In addition, there is also the option for a stretched or plain edged canvas to help get the perfect design you want for any room in the house without having to spend a small fortune.

Decorate With Items That Mean Something To You

If you are someone who collects artwork or other items, then decorating your home with these items is the perfect way to add personality to your home. In addition, this is also the perfect conversation starter for you and your friends. Whether this is a new piece of artwork in the living room or a stack of books in the kitchen, these are all small finishing touches that make for great conversation starters. In addition, you can also turn these items into customising pieces of artwork to perfectly reflect your family’s personalities. This has been done many times before with the use of scrabble letters and pages from books and can easily be replicated.

Make Use Of Live Flowers

If you have some empty space on a dining table or dresser that you are looking to reduce, then making the use of live flowers is the perfect way to add colour. With many flowers having bright colours and amazing shapes, this is the perfect way to make use of this space. In addition, these can be changed to suit the time of year as well as the amount of space that you have. Whether this is a large bouquet or just a few sets of flowers around the house, this is the perfect way to lift spirits.

Add Centerpieces To The Kitchen

Another way that you can make your home a great one is to style your kitchen. For many, this is the central hub of the home where most of the conversations take place. Therefore, taking the time to decorate is the perfect way to add a personal touch. If you are lucky enough to have an island or a table in your kitchen, making a centerpiece is the perfect way to time in a colour theme and show some creative flare to guests. Whether it is a choice of fresh flowers or Potpourri this is a great way to start a conversation and brighten up your kitchen.

Make Small Changes To Your Living Room

Another cost-effective way to personalise your home is to make small changes to the living room. Whether this is the addition of an armchair, new cushions or a comfortable new throw, these are all small changes that can make the room feel more comfortable. Alternatively, adding a coffee table and a rug will help to encourage people to sit and enjoy a drink. This, therefore, creates a great space for the family, but also an ideal location to host gatherings and other parties.

In addition to this, adding bookshelves on the wall or other trinkets can also be used to add more to the room. They can help to add a personal touch whilst proving you storage for your belongings that cannot be stored anywhere else. In addition, shelves with belongings such as photos, statues and books are a great conversation starter in the home. These can be as big or as small as you want and can be altered depending on what you want your room to look like. Whether the shelves hold books, plants or souvenirs from your holiday, the choice is completely up to you!

Why Not Try A Fresh Coat Of Paint?

If you are looking to refresh the look of a bedroom or a living space, it could be as easy as adding a fresh coat of paint. A change in colour theme is a simple way of brightening a room and can create the illusion of the room being bigger than it actually is. This is a great way to brighten up a dark room and can help you to enjoy the space. However, the colour must be picked wisely. If the room is small and dark it is crucial to keep the colour as light and neutral as possible as it will reflect the light were as dark colours will absorb light and make the room look smaller.

With this in mind decorating your home in time for the summer doesn’t have to e expensive. By getting creative with items you already have, you can create the home of your dreams without the risk of overspending.