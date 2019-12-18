15 Songs for St. Patrick’s Day Playlist

What`s the first thing to come up on your mind when you think about St. Patrick’s day? Let me guess: happy, drunk people, green lights, flags, green hats, and even a green beer. This holiday, known as Ireland`s national day is on 17 March. People around the world celebrate this day, so the St. Patrick day became a holiday of the worldwide party. Music is also an essential part of the celebration, so below, we came up with 15 best songs for the happiest Irish day.

1. Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster

2. House of Pain – Jump Around

They’re not really from Ireland, but Boston is close enough, right? Regardless, this party anthem will get you ready to party.

3. The Rumjacks – An Irish Pub Song

4. Flogging Molly – Devil’s Dance Floor

5. Dropkick Murphys – Shippin Up To Boston

6. The Pogues – Love You Till the End

7. Spirit of the West – Home for a Rest

8. Flogging Molly – Drunken Lullabies

9. The Dubliners & The Pogues – The Irish Rover

10. Metallica – Whiskey In The Jar

11. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – Irish Celebration

12. The Irish Rovers – Buy Us A Drink

13. The Dubliners – Fiddler`s Green

14. Irish Traditional – Oh Danny Boy

15. Corrib Folk – Sing Irishmen Sing