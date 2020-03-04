Perfect Gift for Your Girlfriend in 2020 – Italian Jewelry

Style, class, and romance: jewels inspire deep and lasting feelings. They represent declarations of love and endurance. Italian jewels have history, delicacy, and quality like no other in the world. Here, we will give you the reasons and the best examples to give the love of your life what she deserves.

Italian Beauty and Quality

With ancestral techniques, Italian jewelry began to stand out from others since 1300. The majestic quality of the goldsmiths and their tradition have made this profession an art chosen around the world. It is important to note that quality jewelry stands out in a crowd.

Durability and Exclusivity

If you buy an exclusive product of Mont Blanc as watches and various leather accessories, know that you are giving away something that will last forever. The passing time will hardly deteriorate it so that it will remain intact.

On the other hand, you can choose from Dodo jewelry with its particular bracelets, pendants, earrings, and rings; or fantastic earrings and rings Pomellato until Recarlo jewelry with its anniversary offers. All of this implies the meaning behind a gift of that caliber —that person is someone special.

For those in love who think of their weddings, the delicacy of the Italian wedding rings will make it a unique proposal and remain forever in the couple’s memory.

Versatility and Symbolism

The Italian gold and silver jewelry with earrings, bracelets, and necklaces can be simple, discreet pieces. Still, at the same time, those same garments can be amazing and dazzling if you know how to combine the outfit, the occasion and the place indicated. Its nobility allows it to be worn in different contexts and circumstances.

The one who has already entered the world of jewelry knows that a quality gemstone will hardly be out of context. It adapts to trends, even reformulates and catapults new scenarios and settings to those designed initially.

Concerning symbolism, what it means to give Italian jewelry is a kind of reminder that people and moments are transcendent in our lives, that they are not passing through and that their presence is a fundamental part of who we are.

The Art of Goldsmithing

The Italian goldsmith is one of its wonders. It represents the perfect fusion of tradition and modernity, unifies the love for beauty with the artisanal experience, and the ability to guard ancient knowledge that has made Italy one of the world heads of jewelry and goldsmith’s production.

There is a flourishing market of luxury in this country, of international fame, represented by the so-called distretti (literally district, referring to essential production areas) of gold, especially that of Valencia, which is best known in the sector of International jewelry.

At a short distance from the great cities of northern Italy, such as Genoa, Milan or Turin, it includes eight neighboring municipalities where high-end silver and goldsmiths are produced and sold. The town, which is one of the places of particular interest in the Milano Expo, has opened its Gioiello Museum (Jewel Museum) in 2015.

The small Piedmontese city is the one with the highest density of goldsmiths in Italy, the most significant number of goldsmiths and jewelers, and unites the tradition of top craftsmanship with an excellent capacity for technical, stylistic and material innovation. The high level of design, a lively productive network, and an internationally famous fair, as well as its training centers and a strong goldsmith tradition, make Valencia a privileged spot for luxury tourists and curious amateurs.

The goldsmith’s craftsmanship is one of the most widespread professions in Italy, with deep local roots and regional specializations, where companies are often family-run and make custom jewelry for their clients. Numerous localities and goldsmith districts illustrate this typically Italian artistic vocation.

One of them is the Vicenza goldsmith-silversmith district, specialized in elements of high jewelry, that produces silverware, tableware, decorative accessories, prints, sculptures, and paintings. In this district, 30% of Italian exports are concentrated, which are generally directed towards Russia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Italy is famous for quality goldsmith production and its training and research centers, as well as its historical importance as a provider of the great jewelers of Florence. The Tuscan city annually hosts “Oro Arezzo,” a fair that brings together numerous specialists from the sector from not only Italy. We must mention the Neapolitan goldsmith district, with more than 2000 years old, which runs along a route that goes from Naples to Torre del Greco.

There are many events and fairs in the sector; Vicenza Oro and Orogemma in Arezzo are some of the most important, but you can admire goldsmiths and extensive jewelry collections in entire Italy.

Personality and Legacy

Jewelry speaks for itself and for the person who chooses it. When you want a gift like this one, you give something with value, substance, and meaning. Thought for you that you have specific characteristics, and also considered for the person you want to court with their virtues and defects.

The unique feature that it offers is inheritance among generations. When someone gives us a precious stone or a piece of fine jewelry, at some point, decades later, the symbol of that love will be given to someone else so that it will last forever.

Splendor and Originality

Coming from nature and modified carefully, Italian jewelry offers a delicate, outstanding beauty that enhances the one who wears it and makes it shine by its splendor.

Although it is associated with a high social class, jewelry today is available to everyone. In the past, the royalty of civilizations presented gold as a synonym for abundance and social commitment. Today, its meaning is no longer what it was. Anyone can access if they wanted to a piece of jewelry to give or self-give and does not respond to the same meaning of high social status.

Few articles carry as much mysticism, value, social weight, and symbolism as Italian jewelry, a gift with a meaning that transcends the personal and sentimental level that we add to it. Talking about the tradition of gold jewelry is like talking about human evolution. It is like speaking of its special relationship with nature, from the very start to the present day.

