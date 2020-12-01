What to Do If Your Perfect Domain Name Is Taken – 2020 Guide

In a time where domain names have become more plentiful and inexpensive, choosing the perfect one for your business can be a difficult process.

The thing is, not all websites have a perfect domain name. When you come up with an idea for a website, you want to make sure it’s unforgettable. That’s why gTLDs are so valuable.

In the world of business, the name you choose for your company, product or service is vital in connecting with your customers. Your name is your brand. It is the anchor to your brand identity. A memorable domain will help your site stand out from the crowd. But what happens when your perfect name is taken?

Try an abbreviated version

Don’t give up because you missed out on what was once your ideal domain name. First, try paring it down a little and see how much potential you have left. You might be surprised how well your vision changes when you reduce the number of words in your domain name.

And here’s a fun tip: According to Moz.com, ”domain names with shorter URLs tend to rank higher than those with longer ones because Google judges them to be more relevant to a searcher’s query.”

It’s simple: the better your domain name fits keywords your users are actually searching for, the higher you will rank on SERPs (search engine results pages)!

Buy it

You’ve been wanting this domain for years. It’s perfect for your business, but for some reason, the owner hasn’t done anything with it. You should buy the domain from them and build out the website. Why? Because if that domain ends up in someone else’s hands, it could cost you millions of dollars. The best time to acquire a domain name is before someone else gets their hands on it.

A lot of domain name owners might be willing to sell their domains for way more than it’s worth. If the domain was expired or the owner listed his domain as available all over the internet, that means that he is in no hurry to sell as he has been already waiting for a long time without getting any good offers. It means that you can get a really good deal if you offer him a reasonable price and convince him that he won’t have problems selling it later on.

Add a verb to your original domain name

Is your preferred domain name already taken? You should add a verb to create an action-oriented URL. This is the case because the most effective web addresses combine words that are both descriptive and differentiated.

Why does this work? Adding a verb to an existing domain name improves the branding, describes the purpose and tells you what it does. It also keeps things fresh which can have a positive impact on the search rankings.

Adding a verb to a domain name can provide a huge benefit to discoverability, and also help you stand out in the search engines.

Extend your brand in the URL

By using brand URL extensions, you can keep your brand integrity intact while still enjoying the benefits of having a keyword-rich domain name in your marketing campaigns! A domain extension lets you get away from the strictly limited choices of .com, .net and .org.

To extend your brand URL, you can do so by adding a suffix: yourbrandname.com. This way, it will be easier for people to find your page in search results.

Consider a ccTLD

If you’re looking to build a local brand, it can be pretty frustrating if your perfect domain name is already taken. .com has been and remains the most popular domain extension on the internet – but there are many country and regional alternative extensions to .com. These ccTLDs, or country code top-level domains, can be a valuable asset for any business.

The country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) are an excellent resource for finding your global brand. ccTLDs have carefully defined rules that usually make each one different and more meaningful than the generic .com or .us domain names associated with them. ccTLDs provide more options when your perfect domain name is taken. The ccTLDs are great for SEO and pointing at a server in another country – if you are a global company.

ccTLDs such as .eu, co.uk or co.nz from Domains4Less aren’t just a great way to stand out from the crowd. They support international trade and tourism by boosting local businesses, encouraging global consumers to shop online and giving travellers a convenient “home-away-from-home” feeling when they visit your website.

Check alternative TLDs

Let’s say that you have found the perfect domain name. The domain name you have been looking for is already taken. How do you proceed?

There are a number of TLDs that have been designed specifically to be used in association with a specific industry and business activity, while others carry the potential to add much more value to your brand as a first impression.

Some lesser-known TLDs to consider include .co, .net, .org, .io, .tech, .shop, .bike, .cafe, .clothing, .gif,t .kim, .kiwi, .land, .llc, .reviews, .sale. .services. .site.

Add your city or country to the domain name

Are you in love with a domain name but it is taken? Consider adding your city or country to the front of the domain name and buying it for life! Foreign companies frequently choose similar names for their new products when they are launching in a new market.

The importance of adding “city” and “country” to domain names has grown in recent years. If you find that your preferred domain name is taken, you should be prepared to include city and country details in order to register a matching domain.

Conclusion

It can be devastating to find the perfect domain name has been taken by someone else. In the fast-moving world of the Internet, it’s important to make the right first impression. Rather than give up, follow the top tips above on what to do next.