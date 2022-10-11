The Perfect Cheese Board – Tips & Tricks 

Love cheese? You’re not alone! But we bet you never knew there was a way to make your love for this delicacy go even further. What if we told you about the perfect appetizer: A platter full of goodies curated just how we like them – with our favorite types on top (and maybe some new ones too)? Well, now thanks in large part because my friends at Royal Craft Wood (source) taught us how easy it can be when they gave theirs Away For Free This Week… From choosing the right cheeses to selecting the perfect accompaniments, we’ll help you create a spread that’s sure to please. So whether you’re hosting a casual get-together or an elegant soiree, read on for everything you need to know about putting together a show-stopping cheese board.

Choose the right cheese

You know what goes best with cheese? More of it! If you’re throwing an appetizer party, then your choices should be diverse and interesting. It would never hurt to have a selection for every preference; try serving wheels or soft-ripened cheeses in addition the harder versions like blue veins that will pair nicely on top vegetables too (or not). You don’t need all types but why not give them some variety?!

A great way I’ve found myself when hosting these kinds gatherings is by providing guests their very own private “appetizing” mat – complete with crackers/breadsticks etc., so they can make themselves at home while waiting.

It’s important to keep your guests’ preferences in mind when you’re planning the menu. Make sure at least one familiar cheese is served, and note if anyone has special dietary needs like pregnant women might want to avoid raw milk cheeses for fear of infection. But don’t be afraid; offer adventurous options too!

There are so many delicious types of cheese out there, and the best way to enjoy them is by creating a beautiful cheese board. But with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. Here are some tips for creating the perfect cheese board, along with a few of our favorite cheeses to include.

When it comes to choosing cheeses for your board, opt for a variety of colors, textures, and flavors. A good mix of cow’s milk, goat’s milk, and sheep’s milk cheeses is always a hit. And don’t be afraid to experiment with different types of cheese, from stinky blues to creamy bries.

As for accompaniments, we love to include fresh fruit, dried fruit, nuts, honey, and crackers or bread. Choose items that will complement the flavors of your cheeses without overpowering them. And most importantly, have fun with it!

Find a cheese board

There are a few different types of boards you could use for your cheese board. A wooden cutting board is a classic option that will never go out of style. If you want something a little more unique, try using a slate or marble board. These materials are beautiful and will give your cheese board an elegant look.

If you’re short on space, you can also use a small plate or tray as your cheese board. Just make sure it’s big enough to fit all of your desired cheese and toppings!

Mark all cheeses

I can’t tell you how much I’d love it if more restaurants did this. If someone tries a new-to them cheese and loves it, they’ll probably want to know what that is! You could just keep repeating the names all night long but labels are great because then your guests will have something on their plate with which they might remember the dish–or even ask for an extra bowl themselves (which means better tips!). My favorite kind of label? Tooth picks made from printed slips of paper in 3 minutes or less; easy as pie chic!!!

Let the cheese come to room temperature. This will allow the full flavor of the cheese to come through. Simply take the cheese out of the fridge about 30 minutes before you plan on serving it.

Add accompaniments

The fun of trying new cheeses is really in the pairing. Pair them with all sorts of accompaniments like crackers, baguette slices or jams and sauces to make your guests’ experience Even better!

Here are a few suggested pairings:

Champagne or sparkling wine + fresh goat cheese

Chardonnay + triple cream brie

Pinot noir + aged cheddar

Merlot + gorgonzola

Port or dessert wine + blue cheese

Of course, these are just suggestions – feel free to experiment and find what works best for you!

Cut your cheese

It’s easy to go overboard with cheese at a party, but if you want your guests’ tastes and Palate pleased try slicing some hard cheeses. It’ll invite them head-on into the spreads! To keep things fresh slice it just before serving so that they have time for their fix without getting dry or old from sitting around too long on display beforehand.

Ready to create a cheese platter masterpiece of your own? Follow our simple tips on how to organize your board for the perfect presentation. With just a bit of effort, you can make sure that all of your guests will be wowed by your culinary skills. What type of cheese will you choose to start your platter off right?