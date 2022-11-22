What Should You Know about the PC Optimum Program 

If you’re a Canadian, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the PC Optimum loyalty program.

After all, it’s one of the most popular rewards programs in the country! In this article, we’ll give you a rundown of everything you need to know about PC Optimum.

We’ll cover how to earn and redeem points, as well as some of the program’s key benefits.

So whether you’re a new member or an experienced PC Optimum user, read on for all the info you need!

How to Earn PC Optimum Points

There are two ways to earn PC Optimum points: through everyday spending at participating stores, or via specific promotions.

Every day spent is pretty straightforward — you simply need to use your PC Optimum card (or the card linked to your online account) every time you purchase at a participating store.

The number of points you’ll earn per dollar spent varies depending on the store, but you can always find the current earning rate by logging into your PC Optimum account online.

As for promotions, these will vary from time to time, but they usually involve bonus points for purchasing certain items or meeting minimum spending thresholds.

Promotions will be advertised in-store and online, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Best Way to Use PC Optimum Points

PC Optimum points can be redeemed in two ways: for instant savings at the register, or for freebies and discounts from the PC Optimum catalog.

To redeem your points for instant savings, simply present your card (or the card linked to your online account) at the time of purchase.

The cashier will then deduct the corresponding number of points from your total balance.

To redeem points from the PC Optimum catalog, log into your online account and browse the available offers. When you find an offer you’re interested in, click on the “Redeem” button, log into your online account and browse through the available offers.

When you find something you want, click on the "redeem" button and follow the prompts. The selected offer will then be automatically applied to your next in-store purchase.

Please note that you can only redeem points for instant savings at the register if you have sufficient points available in your account.

If you don’t have enough points, you’ll need to wait until you’ve accrued more before redeeming.

PC Optimum Program Benefits

Members of PC Optimum can also earn and redeem rewards in addition to receiving a variety of other advantages.

For example, members get early access to certain sales and promotions, as well as exclusive coupons and discounts.

Members also receive personalized offers based on their spending patterns, so you can be sure you’re getting the most relevant deals.

And finally, PC Optimum is open to everyone—you don’t need to be a Loblaws or Shoppers Drug Mart customer to join.

Amount of PC Optimum Points

PC Optimum is a points-based loyalty program offered by Loblaw Companies. It was created to replace the previous PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum programs.

Under the PC Optimum program, members earn points based on their purchases at Loblaw-affiliated stores, which can then be redeemed for savings on future purchases.

The value of a PC Optimum point is $0.01, or 1%. Thus, 10,000 PC Optimum points are worth $10. With a PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money Account, cardholders earn at least 10 points for every dollar spent.

Therefore, the PC Optimum program is comparable to a 1% cash-back rewards program. However, there are lots of ways for members to boost their earning potential.

For example, members can often earn bonus points by purchasing select items or taking advantage of special promotions.

Additionally, the PC Optimum app frequently offers digital coupons that can be redeemed for instant savings. In the end, the PC Optimum program offers users a simple option to cut costs on regular purchases.

The PC Optimum Loyalty Card

The PC Optimum loyalty card is the key to unlocking all the benefits of the program. If you’re a new member, you can sign up for a card online or in-store.

Once you have your card, be sure to activate it by linking it to your online account. You can then start using it right away to start earning and redeem points!

Personalized Deals from PC Optimum

If you download the PC Optimum app and create an account, you’ll start receiving “tailored offers.” These offers are updated every Thursday and allow you to earn bonus points on the purchases you make the most of.

For example, if you frequently purchase baby food, you can expect to see customized offers for other baby products like diapers.

Personalized offers often have a week-long expiration date and, depending on the deal, may only be usable at certain PC-affiliated retailers (expiration and other information may be found in the app under the “Your Offers” page).

By subscribing to email notifications, you can manually load offers; however, your customized offers should load onto your account via your smartphone automatically.

Increasing PC Optimum Points

There are a few different ways to make sure you’re maximizing your PC points. The first is to get a PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money Account, which will allow you to earn points for all of your regular purchases, not just those made at PC Optimum-affiliated shops.

Another way to keep track of and take advantage of weekly personalized offers is to check the “Specials” page in your PC Optimum app.

Additionally, to prevent offers from expiring before you can use them, select “save for next week” to keep them around for longer.

Finally, in your PC Optimum app, look through the “Flyers” page to see discounts and other special offers. By following these tips, you can ensure that you’re making the most of your PC points.

Any savvy shopper knows that timing is everything when it comes to getting the best deals. The same is true for PC Optimum points, which can be worth up to 20 times more when redeemed during a PC affiliate’s “Points Day” promotion.

These occasional events are typically advertised in-store and online, so it’s easy to plan your shopping around them.

You can also often get more value out of your points by redeeming them during Shoppers Drug Mart PC Optimum bonus redemption days.

These special days allow you to redeem your points for greater value, so it’s worth checking the schedule in advance.

For example, during a recent bonus redemption day, 250,000 points could be redeemed for $400 off (instead of the usual $250 off), which is an additional $150 in value.

And if you have enough points, you can even get up to $100 off your purchase. So whether you’re a casual shopper or a PC Optimum point collector, it’s always worth keeping an eye out for these special promotions.

The Bottom Line

The PC Optimum program is a great way to save money on your everyday purchases.

By signing up for a card and downloading the app, you can take advantage of personalized deals, weekly specials, and occasional bonus redemption days.

By following these tips, you can maximize your savings and get the most out of your PC Optimum points.