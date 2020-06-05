Pax 3 Vaporizer – 2020 Review

You might need a new vaporizer, and if you have started searching for one, you are probably feeling overwhelmed and stressed out, especially when you see all of the options you can choose from. While researching, you have probably come across the Pax 3 vaporizer, which is highly praised, innovative, and small, yet incredibly powerful.

If you are thinking about purchasing this particular device, this article can help you. The text below is going to feature a review of this vaporizer, one that you can use for determining whether or not it suits your needs and requirements. Let’s take a look at the detailed review:

There Are Two Packages That You Can Choose From

There are two packages that you can choose to buy, including the “device only” and “full kit”. The device only package costs 260 dollars, and it will have all the things required for vaping dry herb, including the vaporizer, oven top, 2 mouthpieces, a charging dock, and, of course, a cleaning kit.

On the other hand, the full kit will cost 320 dollars, and it will include all of the aforementioned things, though it will also have a concentrate insert that you can use for adding extracts, an additional lid, a multi-tool that you can use for emptying, cleaning, and preparing the oven, and you’ll also get three replacement screens.

The Design And Features Are Unique

The best ways to define this device? Well, let’s say that it is incredibly simple, yet chic at the same time. It is relatively small, but, it will feel great in your hands, and you’ll be able to easily store it in any of your pockets, bags, and/or backpacks. There is not a single button featured on the surface, which means that the device is somewhat minimalistic.

It is manufactured from anodized aluminum, hence, it seems hard, durable, and compact. You can opt from 2 different finishes, matte and shiny. There is one disadvantage when it comes to choosing the shiny surface – it is basically a magnet for fingerprints, which means that you’ll be required to wipe it often.

The vaporizer also features a lip sensing system, hence, it will know when you take continuous draws or if you choose to make pauses between each draw. Hence, it is truly efficient. It also has haptic feedback. Now, you might be wondering – what is this? Well, it will notify you about its status by vibrating. For instance, when it is ready for vaping, it will vibrate.

It is Simple to Use

It is relatively simple to use this device. All you’ll have to do is crush your herbs, and stuff it in the container. Turn on the gadget by pressing it once in the middle, and you’ll also need to choose the heat option. Once the gadget reaches that chosen temperature, it will vibrate, which means that you can inhale by using the mouthpiece.

A lot of users recommend to clean it after each sitting since it will keep the device clean and it will work longer. If you are interested in reading some reviews from the previous consumers, you can always find websites where you could read more about the experiences with this particular vaporizer.

It Comes With an App

Now, this is quite interesting – the vaporizer comes with an application that you can install on your smartphone. Basically, it will allow you to name it, customize it, as well as lock it if you want to stop anyone else from utilizing it while you are not around. Additionally, it features a few tutorials, hence, you can learn how you can use it.

You Can Choose From Five Modes

There are five modes that can provide you with the experience you want including:

The Standard – which is a balanced mode, perfect for people who are just starting out, Boost – if you need to have a quick session, this mode will allow that, Flavor – a mode that will boost the flavor, Efficiency – if you want to save the battery, and Stealth – a mode that creates less smell and smoke.

The Condition And Execution

For its size, Pax 3 works perfectly. The heating period is approximately 20 seconds, however, you should not expect the good steam to come out for at least 30 seconds. While you are approaching the session’s end, the device might get warm, which is quite common for vaporizers that are smaller.

Before continuing, you should know that this device set a few standards in the entire enterprise, and for a lot of consumers, it did live up to its reputation. When considered that it is smaller, it does produce high-quality vapor, however, as mentioned, it might be less strong while you are approaching the end.

The battery is 3500 mAh, and in most cases, people managed to get nearly 7 to 9 sittings each time they charge the battery if all sessions last no more than ten minutes. This means that you can use it for about an hour and a half before you need to charge it, which is extremely impressive when you think about its size.

Cleaning The Gadget

When compared to other vapes, the process of cleaning this one is a bit different mostly because you’ll need to maintain and wash 3 important components: the oven, the path, and, most importantly, the mouthpiece. You can use alcohol, wet wipes, the pipe cleaner that you get with the gadget, and other things that you might be using for some time.

Of course, you’ll not have to do this after every session, however, once you use it 10 times, you might want to clean it. This is, perhaps, one of the drawbacks since with other vapes, you’ll only need to clean one part. Besides keeping it healthy for using, cleaning it regularly will extend its life, hence, you won’t need to purchase a new one often.

Conclusion

As you can see, this device is relatively simple and small, however, it is one of the most powerful ones that you can find in the market. Not only does it have a sleek interface, but, it is customizable and easy to carry. So, now that you know everything there is about these devices, you should not lose any more time. Instead, start doing some more digging, and determine whether or not this vaporizer is good for you!