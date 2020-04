Pastor Tony Spell has three rules about his challenge: it begins on April 19, donate your stimulus money and donate it to Evangelist. He says his family is donating their stimulus checks. #pastorspellsstimuluschallenge

The Baton Rouge minister held an Easter service couple of days ago in front of the packed church despite the social distancing rule. Around 2,000 people were expected to attend but it appeared that he tried to keep the cameras off people as much as possible.