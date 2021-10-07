How Do I Pass CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure?

You can enjoy a promising career and a high salary if you learn the skills as a certified enterprise infrastructure professional. Cisco offers CCIE enterprise infrastructure certification. It assists you in learning skills to solve enterprise infrastructure problems. Once you have to get the certification, you will deal with any enterprise infrastructure problems. You can join any of the enterprises to deal with their infrastructure.

There are many advantages of having this certificate that improve your confidence and increase the employer’s trust in you. You also get more flexibility to choose your career. But it is not just a one-day game. To get enterprise certification, you need to make efforts to pass the exams.

How could it benefit me to have CCIE enterprise infrastructure certification?

It is an advanced and highest level of certification with Cisco organization about enterprise model. Once a person gets certification, he can enjoy a prosperous networking career during his whole life.

You can join an enterprise as the IT sector leader to deal with enterprise networking matters.

It makes you one of a skilled and knowledgeable person in networking areas

After getting the certification, you get the opportunity to join plenty of national and multinational organizations

What includes in CCIE enterprise infrastructure certification?

To become a certified expert, you will need to pass two exams. The first one is the qualifying exam that includes enterprise infrastructure technologies. The second one is a practical lab exam that includes enterprise networks through networking the entire cycle from designing to deploying and optimizing.

Written exam

You will need to pass a test covering enterprise network core technologies, and you will be allowed to attempt the test in 120 minutes. In this test, your networking abilities will be assessed.

It includes a section named Automation to assess the candidate’s abilities to understand and deal with Python components, describe high-level concepts, build valid Jason encoded files, data modeling language, and describe APIs and other areas.

Assurance of the network section in the test includes questions to test abilities regarding ping, traceroute, debugging, troubleshooting network problems, Syslog-based device monitoring, network setup, and verification. The network security section includes questions about devices security checking and configuring and other APIs security features.

Following are the subject covered ratios in the written exam

Infrastructure covers 30 percent

The architecture portion about 15 percent

20 percent portion of the written test includes questions about security

Virtualization include 10 percent of total

10 percent test covers assurance of networking

15 percent portion of the test includes questions about automation

What are the Languages for the test to choose from?

A candidate has options to choose from English and Japanese language. You can select any of the languages at the time of registration.

Laboratory exam

The second exam for certification includes an 8-hour practical test in the lab that includes testing enterprise networking and their life spans. Professionals who appear in the practical exam must develop, optimize, run, and implement dual-stack solutions for networking problems. Your lab test include the portions as

30 percent from infrastructure

15 percent about transportation technologies and solutions

Infrastructure security and service quality also covers 15 percent

SDI covers about 25 percent of the test

Automation and programmability include 15 percent

How to prepare for the enterprise infrastructure exam?

No matter how skilled you are, passing that exam is not as simple as many of us perceive. You may hear that you can prepare it from available material on the internet, but it is not as easy as you think. You need proper understanding and preparation under the supervision of experienced and expert professionals to pass that exam.

You need to cover the areas and essential portions of specific areas for appearing in written and lab exams. So always choose the trusted platforms that may help you to pass the exam on the first attempt. Many online platforms claim that you will be able to pass the exam on the first attempt. But it is not; you need to be more realistic and should choose the trusted platform.

How to recertify enterprise infrastructure certificates?

Every one of us knows the IT industry is continuously evolving, and every new day comes with a new challenge and invention. So, a person could not run the entire career with one-time knowledge. So, to stay productive, one needs to update skills and knowledge, so for that reason, Cisco offers certification for a limited period. This certificate has its validity for three years, and after that, you will need to recertify.

For recertification, a candidate must pass the expert-level test; you have the options to choose from professional concentration tests or to pass a core exam from any one technology. You must get 120 credits, 40 from each if passing from three technologies or passing a core exam.

Final verdict

Cisco Enterprise Infrastructure certification exams are expert-level exams that need proper preparation and attention to pass the test. So, while appearing for the exam, you should adequately understand everything about the exam; otherwise, you will get nothing except wastage of time and money.

