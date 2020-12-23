7 Tips for Improving Parking Management for Your Business in 2020

In private areas, especially in these modern times when almost everyone alive is driving their own vehicle, proper parking management and control is one of the most important things. If you are the owner of a business, chances are that you already have a working environment with a private parking area. In order to better organize this area, feel free to utilize the tips we’ll provide in today’s article.

Managing your parking can be quite easy if you know what you’re doing, and since you’re eager to learn more, let’s not waste any more time and jump straight into the content.

Try to distance the parking areas as much as you can

Obviously, doing so will reduce your overall space for adding the maximum amount of parking slots, but there’s a positive side to it as well. By distancing them as much as you can, you’ll reduce the chances for accidents happening, such as scratching cars while getting out of the garage or smacking someone’s vehicle with the door while opening it. You don’t want to be the one receiving all the complaints for these things, and they do happen quite often on parking lots. In fact, according to statistics, about eighty percent of all mini car accidents such as scratches and bumps happen on lots.

Use technology to your advantage

Technology doesn’t stop surprising us and it is present even at parking lots. What if we told you there is a very useful software that will indeed help you organize your private parking lot with ease. All you need to do is find it. Don’t know where to start? Take your first step at unopark.dk

Having complete control over your lot by using one of your devices makes things so much easier, and you’ll never have to experience any chaos on the parking lot if you use the software correctly.

Set rules and introduce your employees with them

Every properly organized parking lot has rules that people have to follow. You as an owner of the lot have to create those rules to properly manage it while avoiding any unwanted scenarios. If you don’t have the time or experience for it, you can hire someone else to manage the lot for you.

These rules should determine who can use the parking area, for how long one vehicle may remain in a garage without leaving, which route to take when leaving the area and other similar things. You should also set limitations for different types of vehicles. For example, large trucks shouldn’t be allowed to enter if there are vehicle height limitations in the area.

Increase the actual parking spots in the area

When all else fails, you can never go wrong with increasing the space of your parking lot. Of course, in some cases this is not possible, usually when you’re close to another lot or boxed in-between two different ones. But, if you have the freedom to do it, and you’ve earned a bit of money for the upgrade, why not? This will be an organization on its own. More free spaces means less chaos on the lot, and the chances for someone getting in an argument are much slimmer.

If you cannot expand left or right, try upgrading up in height or going underground. Most modern parking lots nowadays are either expanded upwards on multiple floors or they have an elevator that takes vehicles straight downwards into the lower area.

Focus on the layout for better efficiency

There are both pros and cons when it comes to modifying the layout of your parking lot. You see, it’s much better if your employees can go straight out of their car and enter the building immediately without being out on the open for too long. This is especially useful during winter when the weather is awful.

But, cars constantly buzzing right under the window of those who are working can be a distraction and something that can ruin their productivity. You have to find the perfect balance, and that’s not an easy task. Also, you should try making the route as easily accessible as it can be, based on your landscape of course.

Separate the areas based on functionality

If you operate a business that constantly works with loading and unloading goods, trucks, forklifts and other similar things, it’s smart to separate the “regular” parking lot from the area where these things are being carried out. This will help you avoid any accidents such as boxes falling over and damaging someone’s car, or forklifts scratching a luxurious vehicle by accident. The safer your parking lot is the more peace of mind you’ll have in the long-run. Of course, whether such a split is possible or not will be determined by the amount of space you have for all this.

Automate everything to avoid hiring one more person

Instead of hiring someone to manually lift ramps or give out tickets for the packing space, you can use technology to your advantage and automatize your entire parking lot. This is an investment for sure but in the long run you get to save money because you won’t be giving out one extra salary every month.

Conclusion

If you’re trying to keep things as professional as possible in your working area, you should begin with the basics, which is setting up your parking area properly. You see, there’s a high chance that one or more of your employees will end up being frustrated when things get messy in your parking zone, and if this keeps on going for a long time, they’ll eventually start addressing it. You don’t want frustrated employees at your workplace by any means.

Messy parking area can lead to your workers being late to work, angry when they arrive or even a few car accidents in the worst-case scenario. Thankfully, in this article we covered the seven most important tips for improving the parking management in your business area. Feel free to take a look and keep yourself safe during the pandemic. Thanks for reading.