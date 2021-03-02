Paris Nightlife Guide 2021 – Where to Go and What to Expect

It is hard to find the right words to describe Paris. It is one of the most attractive destinations in the world. You can hear many people saying they would like to live in Paris because of various reasons. Some of them are impressed by the mix of cultures you can find here. Despite that, Paris is also a city that comes with many business opportunities.

Still, the number of people that would want to visit this place as tourists is even bigger. More precisely, only in 2018, there were around 40 million tourists. This piece of data puts Paris in the third place of the most visited towns (behind Bangkok and London).

So, why people usually come to Paris?

It is hard to give a precise answer to this question. Most of them would not skip the Eiffel Tower; it is one of the most popular destinations in this town. However, whichever reason you have, everyone has heard about crazy nightlife at this place.

The number of clubs across the entire Paris is huge. Still, many tourists do not know that each part of the city is suitable for a different group of people. Understandably, we all have different tastes and interests, don’t we? Because of that, it would be good to know more about certain districts in this town. After reading our guidelines, things will be clearer to you.

Bastille

Well, the history of Bastille district is longer than you might think. It was one of the most popular places for nightlife in the world. You could see here a huge number of young people on the streets looking for ways to have fun.

Here you can find every type of entertainment. Things that you can expect here are jazz bars, techno clubs, live bands, etc. Believe it or not, here you can also find funk parties. This type of party is rear in today’s world.

Oberkampf

We can say that Oberkampf is some sort of an extension of the Bastille. Both districts are part of the 11th arrondissement. However, there are some differences between these two districts.

For example, most of the tourists that come to Oberkampf, usually continue to have fun at Bastille. Here you can also find a wide range of options. The number of clubs is huge and for everyone’s taste. However, they are a bit more controlled compared to Bastille’s clubs and bars. That’s why tourists start from here, prepare themselves, and continue to the craziest parties in the city.

There is another thing that you will like about this district. Some clubs and bars here have happy hours every day. In most cases, you will catch those happy hours between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Belleville

If you are located somewhere in the east part of the town, then this is the district you should visit. It is the part of 20th arrondissement. Well, we will be a bit subjective here and say that this district likes to keep it real. The nightlife here makes much use of the sidewalks. In other words, you can find a party everywhere. However, when the night gets older, people move to bars and live music venues.

This place is a perfect choice for people that come here with a limited budget. Most of the clubs and bars are affordable here. You won’t have to spend a fortune to have a crazy night. Still, this part of Paris is also very artistic. Do not get surprised if you feel like the least hip person in the world.

Piaglle

This district is located in the far north of Paris. More precisely, it is stated at the foot of the Montmartre hill. We already mentioned that Paris is a city where the escort is quite popular. Well, Pigalle was some sort of the Red Light District in the past. Logically, the remnants of these times are still present. You will find out that immediately after you enter it.

Le Marais

Many tourists confirmed that this part of the town is most exciting and trendy. Do not get surprised if you hear someone calling it under the name “Queer Quarter”. Still, this district won’t be a great choice for all the tourists that come here. Most of the clubs and bars here are organizing LGBT parties. In other words, queer-friendly cafes, gay clubs, and lesbian clubs are something you will find on every corner.

Still, we need to say that fashion lovers are also quite welcome to come here. Le Marais is a place where you can find the most fashionable crowds. Over the day, they are drinking coffee or glasses of wine from one café to another. You will find your soul mate if you are interested in politics, trends, and feminism. People are mostly chatting about these three subjects in cafes.

The Latin Quarter

This quarter is located right on the edge of the Seine River. Many people say that you can see how things were functioning in Paris many years ago. The Latin Quarter is one of the oldest parts of the city. However, it is also a place where nightlife started before Hemingway or Picasso.

The older generations can expect to enjoy the street-side dining and ambient eateries. However, students and younger people will also find their place to have fun. There are many pubs and bars where you can find relatively cheap tequila and beer.

Keep in mind that this quarter is a student-oriented district for a long time. We assume this piece of data will be good for youngsters that plan to come here.