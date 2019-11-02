Parental Control App Will Keep Your Child Safe

From dusk to dawn, we are never sure how secure our children are and who is trying to put their life at risk. Good and bad things happen, and this is how our circle of life is. And your loving child can become a victim if you don’t think about their security and safety. You, as a parent, can make sure that your kid returns home safely, and you have the power to protect them from all kinds of threats. It is understandable that you have a tight schedule and it is never easy to get to know about their whereabouts 24 x 7, well this is the reason why there are parental control apps for you that can help you stay at peace knowing that your child is safe. This is what brings us to talk about Famisafe parental control app.

Don’t worry, if this is your first time to use a parental control app, Famisafe is easy to use, and you will get the hang of it very quickly.

It is a robust parental control app and is a product of Wondershare. This app lets you fetch details, as well as monitor your target, which in this case, is your child. Famisafe can easily give information about the applications that your kid uses the most on his or her mobile phone, what they do with their cell phone, who do they chat with the most, and more. Not just this, there is geofence technology included too, that will let you monitor their whereabouts.

Let’s get to know more about the features of Famisafe. For additional information, you can check https://famisafe.wondershare.com/.

Suspicious Text messages

With Famisafe, you will now be able to detect dubious content, and you will also get to be notified if someone uses any kind of offensive words. You will be notified if these offensive words are being used during your child’s WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or any other social media applications. You can also add some of the offensive words as well to receive alerts whenever they are being used so that your kid stays secure from online bullying.

Location and Geo-fencing

With location and geo-fencing, you will now be able to track your kid’s place in real-time. This feature is one of the most used because it is hard to tell whether your kid is safe outside, where threats can wait for them in the corner. Once enabled, you will be able to track your child’s location easily.

This feature will also let you see the most frequently visited places each day. It will give you an understanding of where your child spends most of his time, and if anything unusual happens, you will know that you need to speak with them.

Your child may get curious once they start to grow; they like to explore new things and new locations, you can use the geo-fence feature to get alerted whenever your kid crosses the border.

App Usage

The app usage feature will let you see which kinds of apps your kid uses the most. Whether they are getting addicted to some of the apps and if yes, then what are they. Also, along with monitoring your child’s app usage, you can block some of the apps, too, which could be dangerous for your child’s mental health for a period of time.

Web content

With the web content feature, you will get to know what they do when they surf the internet. You know that your child spends a lot of time online, but what is it that they are doing online? This is one question that torments you quite a bit. With this feature, you will be able to block porn and other harmful websites, that can make your kid feel vulnerable. Check the browser history and block any site that comes out as suspicious to you.

Screen time

Do you see your child wasting a lot of time on their mobile phone? If yes, then with screen time, you will be able to access your child’s activity on their smartphones, and then schedule a block time not to let them use their mobile phone during the night when they need to sleep.

It is effortless to get started with Famisafe application. There are three simple steps to follow, here they are:

Step 1: Install the app

First, you will have to either go to the App Store or Google Play store and install FamiSafe on both your and your kid’s phone.

Step 2: Register and set up

Now, get going with registration. Inside the app will be the membership account, fill in the details and then do the needful with your kid’s device.

Step 3: Use it

Once everything is done, and you have created your Famisafe account, you are ready to use it.

Famisafe will allow you to have your peace of mind because you know you are doing the right thing by providing security to your child even though you are not there.