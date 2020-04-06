Paige VanZant Shares Artsy Pics On Instagram

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

For many athletes, the isolation can make you go stir crazy and numerous sports figures have dealt with the quarantine in different ways. UFC fighter Paige VanZant is taking a unique approach to it all as she has begun posting NSFW photos of herself and her significant other, on Instagram.

VanZant has been taking carefully coordinated photos that cover her and her man’s private parts. Almost every day, she posts some snaps on the gram and her fans seem to be split on it. it appears to be helping VanZant pass the time and at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.

