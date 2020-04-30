Former Golfer Paige Spiranac Says Guys Only Used Her For Free Lessons

A former professional golfer Paige Spiranac was speaking on her podcast “Playing A Round” about her dating disappointments. She says that guys only wanted to take her out to help them improve their golf game and to try and get equipment.

“I would always open up a conversation with, ‘Hey I play golf’ and anything along those lines and I thought that it would work. Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons, golf equipment and golf balls”, Paige complained.

She explained how every date turned into a golf lesson helping her love interest to become a better player. “That happened all the time since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me”.

Paige admitted that one time she was “dating” a guy, which meant giving him golf lessons, for six months before he revealed that he was in a relationship. “It just turned into me giving them golf balls and getting them on courses for free. They were all in other relationships”.