Former Golfer Paige Spiranac Says Guys Only Used Her For Free Lessons

By
Mary McFarren
-
0

A former professional golfer Paige Spiranac was speaking on her podcast “Playing A Round” about her dating disappointments. She says that guys only wanted to take her out to help them improve their golf game and to try and get equipment.

Image source: Instagram

“I would always open up a conversation with, ‘Hey I play golf’ and anything along those lines and I thought that it would work. Unfortunately, guys were using me for golf lessons, golf equipment and golf balls”, Paige complained.

She explained how every date turned into a golf lesson helping her love interest to become a better player. “That happened all the time since I was desperate and I wanted guys to like me”.

Image source: Instagram

Paige admitted that one time she was “dating” a guy, which meant giving him golf lessons, for six months before he revealed that he was in a relationship. “It just turned into me giving them golf balls and getting them on courses for free. They were all in other relationships”.

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

64 − = 58