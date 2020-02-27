Ozzy Has an Advice for an 18-year-old Self

In an “Ask me anything” Reddit’s popular sit-down, Ozzy Osbourne discussed his declining health, his career and his plans for the future. He expressed the frustration of not being able to go on a tour like before. One of the questions was: “What he would tell his 18-year-old self?”

“Have more sex and take more drugs. Have fun,” he answered.

The “Prince of Darkness” opened up about his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with mild form in 2003, at the peak of popularity of his reality show “The Osbournes”. Not long ago he appeared to be in good spirits: “I’ve had it all my life. It’s not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed I went, “okay”. I’m not shaking. The one I have it’s called P2. It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment.”