7 Causes of Overproduction of Free Radicals in the Body

Free radicals are found in the body, and the immune system uses them to fight against infection. However, when the level of free radicals become too high, this is where it can get harmful. It could lead to various health issues, and signs of premature ageing may also show, like wrinkles, dark spots, and skin sagging.

Antioxidants are produced by the body, and they help fight the free radicals and ensure that they have the right balance. They can be found on foods and supplements, which you can take to fight the overproduction of free radicals. There are also skin care products that are rich in antioxidants like the ones you can find at totalbodycare.co.uk. Applying them to your skin can help prevent early signs of ageing.

Some of the negative effects of free radicals, aside from premature ageing are the following:

Damage to the cells leading to certain types of cancers

Degenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease

Diabetes

Poor or loss of vision

Inflammatory problems like rheumatoid arthritis

Clogged arteries leading to heart diseases

Diseases targeting the central nervous system like dementia and Alzheimer’s

As mentioned, antioxidants are also found in foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Below are some of the best sources of antioxidants.

Dark chocolate

Spinach

Beets

Beans

Berries like raspberries, goji berries, strawberries, and blueberries

Pecans

Artichokes

There are various causes of the overproduction of free radicals including environmental factors and lifestyle. It’s vital to know them, so you can avoid them, and prevent the negative effects of having a high level of free radicals in your system. Below are the leading causes of an increased level of free radicals in the body.

Antioxidant deficiency

If the body does not produce enough antioxidant, it will not be able to fight the free radicals in the body. When the latter becomes too much, you will begin to see its effects, such as the ones listed above. Eating nutritious foods that are rich in antioxidants is one way to combat antioxidant deficiency. You can get the additional antioxidants that you need from certain foods, such as pecans, beats, and berries. There are also supplements that you can take, such as Vitamin C and E, which are both excellent sources of antioxidants.

Excessive or inadequate amount of oxygen in the system

The body needs oxygen to function properly. Inadequate supply may cause damage to the cells, and lead to the creation of more free radicals. It’s also true if you have an excessive supply of oxygen in the system. Hypoxemia is when the level of oxygen is below normal, and it may cause breathing problems. Some of its causes are asthma, anaemia, pneumonia, and sleep apnea. Dealing with these causes will also take care of your oxygen concern.

Hyperoxia is a condition when the level of oxygen in the body is higher than normal, and the cause is breathing highly concentrated oxygen. Some of the symptoms are lung congestion and irritation. It can also lead to oxygen toxicity, which can be fatal.

Exhaustive exercise

Exercise is healthy for the body, and it can help release toxins that built up in the system through sweating. It gives you glowing skin and more energy. However, too much exercise that causes exhaustion can lead to the overproduction of free radicals. It is not how intense your workout is, but the amount of stress that it gives to your body. Know your limit when exercising. Avoid overdoing it to the point that you end up exhausted because it can do your more harm than good. It could damage your tissues, and also cause injuries.

Viral, fungal or bacterial infections

Oxidative stress is an imbalance in the level of free radicals and antioxidants in the body. When there is an infection, the immune system fights with the use of free radicals. Ideally, it will be able to fight back the infection and make you better. However, there are also cases where instead of fighting infection effectively, it ends up producing more free radicals, leading to oxidative stress. Avoiding these infections can also prevent the latter from happening. Here are some ways to do this:

Wash your hands properly, especially after using the bathroom, before and after preparing foods, or eating.

Clean and disinfect your home.

Do not share personal things like towel, toothbrush, and eating utensils with others.

Seek medical attention right away on the first sign of infection and take prescribed medications properly.

Practice abstinence or be safe in having sex.

Radiation

One of the most common causes of free radical production is the sun. The UV rays can penetrate your skin and cause damages, including sunburn, dark spots, and wrinkles. The blue light coming from gadgets and TV also has the same effects. Avoid sun damage by practising preventive measures like wearing sunscreen with a high level of SPF. Apply this every day regardless if the sun is out or not since the UV rays can penetrate the clouds. Wearing a sweater and sunglasses and staying indoors as much as possible are also other ways. Limiting your screen time will prevent the harmful effects of blue lights.

Drinking alcohol

Heavy alcohol consumption can cause the overproduction of free radicals. It can also cause different problems like cancer, liver damage, pancreatitis, heart problems, and stomach stress. Too much alcohol can also affect your memory and the function of your brain. Hallucination and changes in your behaviour may happen too. If you cannot stop drinking at once, drink moderately and occasionally to avoid these health concerns.

Cigarette smoking

It’s another factor that may cause a high level of free radicals in the body. Cigarettes contain harmful chemicals that enter the system and damage the organs. Some of the bad effects of cigarette smoking are cancer, heart disease, respiratory problems, and fertility issues. It could also affect your appearance as it can make your teeth yellow and your skin saggy.

Take better care of your health by avoiding things that may cause the overproduction of free radicals in your body. Taking foods and supplements rich in antioxidants will also help ensure that you have the right level to fight free radicals and keep their balance level.