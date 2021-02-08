7 Tips to Overcome a Lack of Motivation in 2021

Self-neglect, poor financial habits, and failure at work can be caused by a lack of motivation or inspiration. For a depressed and unhappy person, even normal duties or regular work can occur to be a tough challenge. Fortunately, there are some ways that can improve the downswings in mood and help you feel motivated and inspired all the time. So, take a deep breath and keep reading!

Remember the reasons you do something

If you are running out of motivation, stop for a minute and think about the purpose why you need to keep doing what you are doing. The reasons will be your driving force. Make sure they are strong and emotional enough.

Also, consider your goals and targets you want to achieve. For example, if you are trying to give up smoking, think of serious health problems smokers suffer from and your loved ones who do not want to lose you. Seeing convincing reasons is an important basis for overcoming a lack of motivation and accomplishing the task.

Envision the success

It is no secret that visualization really works. However, you are supposed to be willing to work on it. Remember that a thought is a very powerful tool that is free of charge and available around the clock. If you are in two minds about visualization, try the following experiment. Imagine your kitchen. Open your fridge and take a big yellow lemon out. Then, cut it into the half with a sharp knife. Think of as many details as possible. After cutting the lemon, squeeze it so that the sour juice gets into your mouth. Do you hear the squeeze sound? Do you feel your hand’s pressure? Is there more saliva in your mouth? Not only can your mind see and feel it, but it can also make you forget that it is not real.

If you are dreaming of driving a sports car, imagine the model you like, how it feels when you sit in, the smell of leather, the steering, the color, and the sound of the engine roaring. Who knows, maybe one day, your mind will eventually make it real. It is probably worth trying!

The point is that you feel much more motivated when visualizing things in your mind. Always do this mental exercise when you feel procrastination and a lack of motivation.

Invest in your workspace

Nobody wants to work in a dark basement office without windows every day. It is not surprising that it is hard to be motivated in such a space. You will likely feel much more motivated and positive in a comfortable, pleasant workspace. Also, get rid of too small, too large, or old office equipment, as it may cause physical pain or bodily discomfort, especially with prolonged use. Your equipment should fit you well. Besides, the equipment replacement is needed to follow the safety measures.

Another thing to remember is that dark places may easily lead you to depressed moods. If adding a few lamps to your workspace does not help, take a break and go for a walk to get some sunlight. Plus, you can add some personal touches to the workspace, such as pictures of your favorite bands, family, friends, etc. With the personalized working place, you will definitely become more productive and motivated.

Consider meditation

According to many psychological studies, meditation can help you train your mind, as well as analyze and control all kinds of emotions, such as compassion, love, hatred, and anger. There is no need for deep meditation to attain the desired state of consciousness. Even beginners can experience results. Meditation helps stabilize cognitive ability and drastically minimizes anxiety.

This keeps people physically fit and makes them inspired. Therefore, if you are suffering from depression or other mental illnesses, do not hesitate to use meditation as a way to calm yourself down. After all, you probably perform better when you are mindful and relaxed. A good tip is to use special mobile applications for meditation, especially if you are new to it. These apps use proven mindfulness techniques to take over your emotions and bring inspiration back to your life.

Practice self-comparison

One of the key factors of being motivated is being hard on yourself. However, it has nothing to do with harsh self-criticism. When you are struggling with adversity, self-compassion can increase your motivation and improve your mental health. Besides, practicing self-comparison reduces the symptoms of depression and anxiety, minimizes the harmful effects of stress, and decreases psychological distress.

Try to speak to yourself like to a close friend. Think of what you would recommend to your friend who is in the same situation as you are now. Treat yourself as you treat your good friends because we are usually a lot kinder to others than to ourselves. Besides, a good idea is to coach yourself in a helpful manner through self-talk. This way, you will encourage yourself and recover from setbacks.

Stimulate creativity with art

According to russianicon.com, beautiful and spiritual art can cause creative ideas. Our brains are literary made to enjoy art. People feel extremely motivated and inspired when working in a place that visually illustrates creativity and innovation.

Recent studies showed that employees work faster and more carefully in a workspace enhanced with art and plants. What is more, if people have personal input on their surroundings, they become even more productive. Remember that art is an investment in both your well-being and your business. Genuine artworks do make the difference, whether you prefer photographs, fine art prints, landscape paintings, or some religious art.

Seek professional help

If your attempts to strengthen your motivation remain unsuccessful for two or more weeks, you need professional help. Do not hesitate to book an appointment with your doctor to check your physical health conditions and think of factors that may affect your mood and energy. Keep in mind that your lack of motivation or inspiration may be caused by a mental illness like depression.

Finally, always be kind to yourself and do not hesitate to ask for help if you need it!