8 Best Outsourcing Companies in Ukraine

Outsourcing is everywhere nowadays. It’s hard to find a company in the IT-sphere that doesn’t use this work model to its advantage. It’s just way more efficient and profitable than the traditional in-house model. Especially now, when most of the employees are working from their homes.

Outsourcing helps to save funds and gain a lot of additional profits while receiving a product of the best quality in the shortest terms. This is achieved by hiring specialists from countries with lower average payments. This means you can get a part of your project outsourced for 2-3 times less than the usual price and get the same or even better quality.

Because even though the average market salary is low in these countries, IT education is on a very high level. Ukraine is among the most popular destinations for outsourcing. IT companies in Ukraine offer services that suit the world’s highest standards and that are provided by true experts.

Some of these companies were made from scratch, while some are branches of the largest IT companies in the world. But that doesn’t matter, what matters is the famous Ukrainian diligence and dedication, which allow outsourcers to provide services of the best quality there is. With excellent prices, of course.

Here’s a list of the best outsourcing companies from Ukraine.

Develux

Develux is one of the most experienced and professional companies on the Ukraine software outsourcing market. They offer a full range of services, from simple SMM procedures and tiny app creation to a huge database and custom software development.

The whole process of collaboration is as simple and transparent as possible. They have a great support service that can answer your questions or provide the requested information at any time. But if you’re wondering if Develux will be able to take on your task – don’t even ask, they’re always ready to help with anything a customer comes up with.

Nothing is impossible for this team of experts. One can find a simple service from them or a custom solution for anything they need. And you can be sure that every single detail will be done with perfect quality and according to the requirements.

EPAM

It’s hard to speak about IT outsourcing Ukraine and not mention EPAM. This is one of those branches of international companies that were mentioned in the beginning. EPAM is one of the largest IT companies in the world, housing more than 25,000 professionals from more than 25 countries.

They’ve been on the market for almost three decades now, so one can be always sure that the level of expertise is on the highest level. The headquarters of EPAM is currently located in the US, but the Ukrainian branch is among the most important ones, as it houses more than 5000 specialists.

Their portfolio is huge, consisting of products and services of all sorts. And the list of their partners is quite impressive:



Adobe

Amazon Web Services

Bloomreach

Google Apigee and Cloud

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Workfusion

And many others!

N-ix

One of the most widely recognized Ukraine outsourcing businesses, N-ix has been around for almost 20 years now. It’s known not only locally, though, as it is often on the list of Europe’s best IT outsourcing companies.

They are famous for always meeting the requirements of the customers. And that almost always results in lasting and beneficial partnerships. The services offered by N-ix include everything you could imagine – custom software development, mobile app creation, game development, and so on.

Also, what’s really important to mention, is the recent achievements of the company. In the last 3 years, their industry growth rates hit the 20% mark, and the business itself grew more than 300%.

Miratech

Miratech is another example of the decade-old IT businesses that never fail to provide top-of-the-line quality to their customers. It was founded more than 30 years ago, and since then they have never disappointed a single customer. And the list of those is something worth looking into:

Samsung

OTP Bank

Raiffeisen Bank

Genesys

Telenor

Axactor

Philips

The experts are always ready to take on whatever task you present them with. They’re especially skilled in working with big data analytics, cloud services, and digital transformation.

Luxoft

Known today as a large international IT business with headquarters located in Switzerland, Luxoft was originally founded in Ukraine. Back then it was a small group of professionals who were offering to work on anything IT-related. But now, it houses more than 13,000 employees from all over the world.

Their partners include Daimler AG, Deloitte, and Amazon. No wonder, as Luxoft specializes in all kinds of things but is especially experienced in DevOps, mobile and web development, and data analytics.

Ciklum

Ciklum is one of Europe’s leading It outsourcers, as they offer not only services of all kinds, but also professional education in the form of training programs. They are available for collaboration in 15 languages, ensuring that no customer is left misunderstood,

Their range of expertise includes software and web development, big data analytics, interface design, development and consulting, DevOps, and technical design. Their partners are such well-known conglomerates as IBM, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Also, as we’ve mentioned before, they have their own training programs – BIONIC University and Brain Basket Foundation, as well as some other scholarships. The best graduates of those programs are rewarded with job offers.

Infopulse

Just like some of the previously mentioned old-timers, Infopulse has been present in Europe’s IT market for more than 30 years now. Its staff consists of more than 3,000 experts from IT and many other spheres, ensuring that their range of services is as vast as possible and that all of them are provided with the highest quality.

But what’s more impressive, is that more than half of these specialists have been working for Infopulse for more than 6-7 years. That means the employees are fully satisfied with their jobs. Which, in its order, shows that the management is on the top level and that the business model works perfectly.

And the standards of their services are just as high as one would expect. The experts are always ready to take on any task, especially if it’s about data security, software engineering, cloud infrastructure, app virtualization, or telecommunication.

GlobalLogic

Founded in the year 2000 in Lviv, GlobalLogic has recently moved its main office to the US. Still, most of their employees are located in Ukraine and are true professionals who have expert knowledge in every aspect of information technologies. They have worked with such recognized businesses as Oracle, Cisco, Coca-Cola, Reuters, Nokia, Qualcomm, and many others.

They specialize in web development, UI/UX design, DevOps services, IT security, and custom software development. That doesn’t mean they only do tasks related to these fields, though. GlobalLogic is always glad to work on whatever customers present them with, even if it’s something really innovative.

To Sum Up

These are only a few examples of the brilliant IT businesses from Ukraine. So, use their services to your advantage, and you’ll see how beneficial outsourcing is, especially if it’s done by such skilled and experienced specialists. We’re sure that once you try Ukrainian outsourcing companies, you’ll always stick to them and that it will result in prosperous long-term partnerships.