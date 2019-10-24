Top 3 Devices for a Better You

It’s normal to need help from time to time. Managing day-to-day stresses can feel taxing, and you’re often left wondering how to keep it all under control. Fortunately, there is help. Within the time it takes to install an app, you can start to feel in control of things again. Check out these 3 devices designed to support you in making a better you.

Fitbit

It is no secret that using the Fitbit will help you achieve fitness goals more efficiently. Ever since it made its’ debut, people have depended on it to calculate their exercise activity making working out a little less stressful.

The latest developments have focused on providing better fitness tracking, sleep management, and heart monitoring. For those times when you forget to record an exercise, Fitbit has designed a sensor that can detect which activity you’re currently engaged in.

This makes for keeping track of your workouts a lot easier. Their heart monitoring is quite impressive, too. By using light sensors in the wristbands, Fitbit can determine your heart’s health both before and during workouts. Extra features for heart monitoring include guided breathing sessions to induce relaxation based on your current heart rate.

Silk’n Flash&Go



Everyone wants to feel attractive, but not everyone has the patience to attend regular spa appointments. Schedules are filled with enough commitments, and having to stop in at the salon for routine hair removal can feel inconvenient.

So, opt for an at-home hair removal device like Silk’n Flash&Go that you can use in the privacy of your home at the time that works best for you.

Using a Silk’n hair removal device will keep your skin smooth and radiant. Unlike shaving and waxing, it won’t leave your skin irritated or bumpy. Also, the device is designed for not just your legs and bikini area, but your underarms and face as well.

The Flash&Go has five energy levels with built-in sensors to protect the skin from damage. It’s recommended to begin using the device on the lowest energy setting. Typically, female users will see a significant difference in hair growth by the fourth treatment.

Males, who tend to have more stubborn hair, may need to have ten sessions before growth has lessened. The Silk’n Flash&Go operates with pulsed light technology, and its cartridge lasts for 150,000 pulses. This means that the device has more than enough pulses to complete hair removal treatments for both women and men.

Beddit Sleep Monitor

Millions of people around the world have sleep problems, and it’s easy to understand why. We’re busier than ever, and not all of us are getting the required 8 hours of daily sleep. When the body doesn’t recoup at night, you feel even worse the next day. How to snooze into a better more revitalized you? You should consider the Beddit sleep monitor.

This discrete device helps you to set sleep goals and gives you the appropriate guidance on how to meet them. It can calculate the number of breaths taken per minute as well as to detect snoring. The best part about it is, you don’t have to wear it. Slide it between the mattress and the fitted sheet, and plug it in. It’s that easy.

If you’re feeling stressed, tired, or you feel you don’t look your best, technology is on your side. Connect with one of the above devices and start looking forward to a new you.